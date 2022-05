Fair value for this stock is 45-to 48, at current price is over sold and a good bargain to pick up. Erikbloom (< 20) Submitted: 12/19/2013 6:43:39 AM :. EC should be a strong performer. Colombia has a growing economy and unlike most Latin America countries, it has ALWAYS been pro-business. and it is political stable (since 1958). While Ecopetrol does a strong labor union, the government does not interfere with oil pricing or require subsidies in the way that other countries do. And a lot of the Colombian elite own share as well...

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO