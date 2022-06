But that's precisely because so much of what constitutes the city limits of OKC would, in almost any other major city, be some other suburb. By far the largest growth is occurring in the Canadian County Mustang/Yukon/etc. areas which may technically be OKC but are zoned for Mustang/Yukon schools, etc. Mustang itself is very tiny according to its city limits, but I'd bet most of the folks flocking to its school district for all intents and purposes identify as Mustang residents.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO