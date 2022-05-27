ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

An elegant elopement at a historical chapel in downtown Santa Fe

 4 days ago

A love that consumes you with passion, excitement, and inspiration- that is what this New Mexico team of vendors wants to represent. After the most recent Bridgerton season aired, Taylor with Lace & Bow Bridal Events and Maura from Maura Jane Photography set out to encourage local New Mexico couples that...

travelawaits.com

13 Amazing Santa Fe Restaurants Recommended By A Long-Time Hotel Concierge

Santa Fe is a food town, with more restaurants per capita than any other city in the United States. You’ll find exciting cuisine, ever-changing, varied, and delicious. Santa Fe has earned a prominent place on the world culinary food map with its innovative Southwestern fare and hearty New Mexican dishes like green chile stew.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Wine Fest in full swig

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans enjoyed a beautiful day while getting a taste of the best wine around at the New Mexico Wine Festival. The event, back in the spring for the first time in two years, included live music and food for event-goers. Those at the festival say they were glad to spend time […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Society
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe Mayor Will Propose Municipal Gun Ban

In his new weekly letter about city government, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber says he intends to propose a ban on guns in municipal spaces—comparable to Albuquerque’s ban—in the wake of the horrendous May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as well as those in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California. “This is sickening,” Webber writes. “Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating. We need to talk about it, and we need to do something about it.” The proposal to ban guns in city buildings, parks and spaces is one of seven actions the mayor suggests, including increasing the pressure on the state Legislature to pass more meaningful gun reform. “Our message to the State on gun safety legislation: Lead, follow or get out of the way.” If the Legislature fails to do so, the mayor adds, lawmakers should amend the state Constitution, which preempts local governments from enacting restrictions more stringent than state law. “If you won’t pass additional meaningful gun laws,” Webber writes, “then do away with the Constitutional prohibition against our taking action.” Webber’s letter also cites gun buy-backs; gun violence prevention programs in schools; various behavioral interventions; and violence intervention programs as steps that need to be taken to curb gun violence. Webber says he intends to proclaim Friday, June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Santa Fe.
SANTA FE, NM
Travel + Leisure

23 Best Things to Do in Santa Fe — From Sculpture Gardens to a Margarita Trail

As far as capital cities go, Santa Fe is a bit of an anomaly. The New Mexico capital is surprisingly small, with just over 80,000 people, and is set in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Instead of skyscrapers, you'll find Pueblo-style architecture, and the entire city revolves around the traditional plaza, where arts and handicrafts are still sold to this day.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Movies in the Park returns

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Movies in the Park is making its return to Bernalillo County starting with Encanto at the Paradise Hills Community Center on June 4. People are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food, and drinks. Alcohol, weapons, and recording devices are not allowed. More information is available on the Bernalillo County website.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico Wine Fest returns for Memorial day weekend￼

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– The New Mexico Wine Festival kicks off its annual three day event and welcomes thousands of people back to the Southern State Fairgrounds. Chris Goblet, Executive Director of New Mexico Wine, told ABC-7 that this is the first festival back since the start of the pandemic.  He said the ticket sales The post New Mexico Wine Fest returns for Memorial day weekend￼ appeared first on KVIA.
FESTIVAL
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe National Cemetery holds Memorial Day ceremony after two years

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years and covid restrictions, the Santa Fe National Cemetery reopened its gates to welcome hundreds of people to a public Memorial Day ceremony. “They’re very happy to be back because a Memorial Day ceremony is not about coming and visiting a loved...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Memorial Day services around New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Communities throughout New Mexico will be observing Memorial Day with services and events. Starting at 10 a.m. the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque will be honoring and observing Memorial Day. A ceremony at the Santa Fe National Cemetery and the Belen Veterans Memorial will also be starting at 10 a.m. In […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New map created to help New Mexicans near Black Fire

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — The Black Fire, burning 31 miles northwest of Truth or Consequences is now at more than 228,000 acres. Now a real-time evacuation map has been added to help residents understand where the fire is moving.You can look at the map here. An area called...
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Diner food is the pinnacle of the American culinary scene. There was a time when diners were the glue that held this country together, as travelers from abroad could find solace in a warm meal at a local diner. Another great thing about the diner is that it is traditionally a 24/hour operation, which means you can eat anytime, even in the middle of the night. When you've been on the road for a long time, nothing beats finding somewhere safe and warm to have a cup of coffee or a meal.
SANTA FE, NM
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

ABQ Blues & Brews returns with varied lineup of local and national breweries

The centerpiece event of ABQ Beer Week has always been ABQ Blues & Brews, and that festival is back this Sunday at Sandia Casino. Tickets are still available, ranging from general admission ($35 advance, $40 day of) to early access admission ($55/$60) to VIP admission ($70/$75). The latter two allow you to start sampling at 1:30 p.m., while general admission allows you in the doors at 3 p.m. The festival runs until 6. You can purchase tickets online, at the door, or at any Tractor Brewing taproom in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Denver Channel

New Mexico wildfire scar burn has forest officials worried

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New Mexico continue to battle the nation's largest active wildfire, federal forest officials are worrying about future flash floods, landslides and destructive ash from the burn scar. The 7-week-old fire is the largest in New Mexico history.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Memorial Day ceremony held at New Mexico Veterans Memorial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Men and women who gave their lives serving our country were honored Monday at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque. The event was hosted by the United Veterans Council of Greater Albuquerque. In addition to remembering those that served, this year’s ceremony was also a salute to Gold Star Mothers, an […]
US News and World Report

A Day in the Life of a Taos Hotshot Crew

SIPAPU, N.M. (AP) — After 14 days fighting the fires threatening northern New Mexico, Tyler Freeman went for a run on his day off. In the distance, he could see the plume of smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. “It’s like that Sunday night feeling where you’re about...
TAOS, NM

