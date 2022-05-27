ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke demands action ‘before another child is shot in the face’ to NRA protest of hundreds

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvWDR_0fsgRyID00

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke addressed hundreds of protesters in Houston outside of the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting, calling for action on gun legislation after a shooting in Uvalde left 21 people dead.

“So I ask you for those of you in power and who hold office right now and were in the way and refuse to act: Please promise me you will get in their faces before another child is shot in their face,” he told protesters.

Mr O’Rourke is currently running against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Mr O’Rourke interrupted Mr Abbott during a press event after the shooting on Wednesday.

Protesters in Houston shouted “shame” across from the George R Brown Convention Center where the National Rifle Association is hosting its annual meeting.

Lauren McGaughy of The Dallas Morning News tweeted a video of protesters shouting “shame” outside of the convention center, which is holdings its annual meeting just days after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shooting in Uvalde, Texas shot and killed 19 children and 2 adults at Robb Elementary School.

Ms McGaughy said she had not seen many elected officials outside of the convention center or heading into the complex though she did see Democratic state representative Gene Wu handing water to protesters.

Many elected officials who were previously booked to speak at the meeting are no longer doing so. John Cornyn, the state’s senior Senator and a Republican , said he was already planning not speak because of a scheduling conflict and has since become the Republican point person to negotiate with Democrats on gun legislation. Governor Greg Abbott announced he would only deliver pre-recorded remarks.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said while he supports gun rights, he did not want to cause any additional pain to victims in Uvalde and would not speak at the NRA ’s breakfast.

The only major speakers who are still slated to speak are South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson and former president Donald Trump.

Comments / 15

KEEPTEXASRED43
4d ago

Beto needs to sit down and SHUT UP! He is a TOTAL EMBARRASSMENT to the STATE OF TEXAS! I have lived in TEXAS for 70 years and I am here to tell you BETO does not in ANY WAY REPRESENT the TEXAS men I have known ALL MY LIFE! Men like BETO want to turn MEN into total wusses!

Reply
11
Ron Seymour
4d ago

another's chance to get in the limelight and remind texans he is going to take law abiding citizens guns away so criminals only have them

Reply(7)
11
Richarf Mcnutt
4d ago

like Frances tried to steal an intire naghberhood in el Paso. wanting to kick intire family's out in the street so he could profit millions. and he says he cares about children.

Reply
8
Related
ntvhoustonnews.com

An angry dinner reception for Ted Cruz in Texas

Benjamin Hernandez confronted Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a restaurant in Houston Friday (May 27) after Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. Cruz said in a speech to the National Rifle Association...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Society
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Uvalde, TX
State
North Carolina State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Gene Wu
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Greg Abbott
The Boot

Report: NRA Grand Ole Night of Freedom Concert to Be Canceled After Lee Greenwood + More Pull Out

According to a new report, a controversial country music-themed concert in support of the NRA that is slated for Saturday (May 28) in Houston faces likely cancelation after a string of country artists who were scheduled to perform have pulled out of the event, citing the mass shooting that took place on Tuesday (May 24) at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Another Child#Protest#Nra#Democratic#Republican#The Dallas Morning News#Robb Elementary School
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Say They’ve Collected Enough Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization On Another Local Ballot

Texas activists announced on Wednesday that they have collected enough signatures to qualify a marijuana decriminalization initiative for the local November ballot in Killeen. This marks the latest success for Ground Game Texas, a progressive advocacy group that recently championed a decriminalization measure in Austin that voters overwhelmingly approved at the ballot earlier this month.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
yourconroenews.com

Complaint filed against Conroe judge over Facebook photo

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A complaint has been filed with a state agency against retiring Conroe Municipal Judge Mike Davis after he posted a photo to Facebook showing him putting his robe on candidate Will Waggoner in chambers. The complaint was filed with...
CONROE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

674K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy