Bemidji, MN

AUDIO: Matetich Signs To Run, Study Flight At Embry-Riddle Aeronautical

By Joel Hoover
kbunsportsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBemidji High School senior and Male Athlete of the Year Brooks Matetich confirmed his signing to compete in cross country and track & field for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical...

kbunsportsradio.com

