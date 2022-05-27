AUDIO: Matetich Signs To Run, Study Flight At Embry-Riddle Aeronautical

There are 12 rangers in the High Country Ranger Company. Badged and uniformed in black cowboy hats and boots, Arizona Rangers are present at a great number of public events locally and statewide, often performing duties such as managing the traffic flow at concerts and festivals, connecting military veterans with services and delivering holiday gifts through the Toys for Tots program. This month, for example, the High Country Ranger Company will be helping at the 10th Annual Lance Davidson Memorial High Country StandDown at the Flagstaff Armory from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, May 20.

