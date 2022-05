John Wroblewski was named the head coach of the U.S. national women’s hockey team on Tuesday after recent success guiding the men’s development program. Wroblewski’s hiring is currently limited to coaching the American women at the world championships in Denmark in August. He replaces Joel Johnson, who is stepping down after one year as part of his commitment to coach the University of St. Thomas women’s program.

SPORTS ・ 50 MINUTES AGO