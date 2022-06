Chevron Corp. workers at the Richmond, Calif., refinery have ratified a four-year labor contract, ending a two-month-long strike. Members of the United Steelworkers Local 5 union voted May 28 to ratify the tentative agreement made with Chevron last week. The Steelworkers were seeking changes to wages, work hours, and staffing for the approximately 500 employees at the site. Those workers will return in the coming weeks, said Chevron spokesman Tyler Kruzich.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO