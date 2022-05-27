ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naval Academy, MD

President Biden Sends Off Naval Academy’s Graduating Class Of 2022

By Jessica Albert
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6M7l_0fsfLrl300

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Commissioning Week came to a close Friday with the Naval Academy’s graduation.

President Joe Biden was the keynote speaker for the class of 2022. The ceremony started out with a drizzle but the weather cleared up.

Roughly 1,100 midshipmen braved the rain to be sworn into service in the Navy or Marine Corps.

“A lot of people might expect sunshine and stuff to be the perfect weather,” Naval Academy graduate Young Kim said. “I think this is the perfect weather for today.”

One of the 274 midshipmen going into the Marine Corps is Kyle McKeon of Annapolis.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Naval Academy graduate Kyle McKeon said. “I don’t really know how to describe it.”

McKeon told WJZ he made up his mind in middle school that he wanted to attend the military academy. He’s headed to Quantico after graduation.

“I’ve been around (Annapolis) my whole life,” McKeon said. “I’ve been waiting my whole life to have this moment.”

The president cracked a few jokes while addressing the graduating class, but he mostly sought to inspire graduates.

“I cannot promise you the way will be straight or the sailing will be easy, but I can promise you that you all have the tools needed to navigate any water you’ll encounter,” Biden said. “This great academy has prepared you to face every challenge and overcome every obstacle. You are ready.”

As the graduates prepare for their careers, they reflected on the last four years.

“It was really a choice for my character,” Kim said. “I wanted to come here to really develop myself into a man that later on I could say, ‘Wow, I did something good.’”

The Blue Angels usually fly over the ceremony, but couldn’t this year because of the weather. Graduates say they were just thrilled to do the iconic hat toss.

Comments / 17

Pinnacle man
4d ago

worst president ever! the midshipmen were not happy he was there.

Reply(14)
12
FJB
3d ago

Again name one thing Biden’s doing that’s so great!? Remember when Biden said you ain’t black if you don’t vote for me lol, how racist is that!! How about his promise to cure cancer?? He also had a plan to end the pandemic. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
2
Related
WTOP

A look at Lawrence Chambers — the oldest Black US Naval Academy graduate

Seventy years ago, a young DC native blazed trails in Annapolis for today’s minority naval officers. Retired Rear Admiral Lawrence Chambers is the oldest living African American graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. Chambers, who graduated in 1952, is only the second African American to graduate from the Academy and the first to achieve flag rank.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA9

High school grad accepted at 20+ colleges continues family's military legacy, heads to West Point

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A soon-to-be Prince George's County high school graduate wanted to make this year's Memorial Day special for his whole family. Maurice Brown II, of Upper Marlboro, comes from a long line of veterans. To celebrate that lineage, the family hosted a celebration on Memorial Day to both acknowledge their shared past and honor their future, as the 18-year-old decided to follow in his family's footsteps and continue his education at West Point Military Academy. He'll become the third generation of servicemen in the Brown family.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WBAL Radio

Mother addresses suicide of Army son in Memorial Day address

A Harford County mother who lost her Army sergeant son to suicide will share her story during Monday's Memorial Day Ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium. "He loved the military, we are a military family," Linda Willey told WBAL NewsRadio about her son Army Sgt. Clayton Willey. Listen:...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

5 Fascinating Stats About the Lincoln Memorial

Number of years it took Congress to approve the final project after passing an initial bill to create a memorial in 1867. Planned height of the Lincoln statue. It was later increased to 19 feet so it wouldn’t seem too small in the space. In the unlikely event Abe were to stand up, the statue would be 28 feet tall.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Annapolis, MD
Elections
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
City
Annapolis, MD
Naval Academy, MD
Government
City
Naval Academy, MD
City
Quantico, MD
CBS Baltimore

Service Members With Maryland Ties Honored In Memorial Day Ceremony

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens hosts a Memorial Day ceremony every year to honor those who pay the ultimate price.  The ceremony specifically honors those with ties to Maryland who lost their lives while serving the country. The state lost three people over the last year:  Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Burns, of Severna Park, was killed Aug. 31, 2021, in a helicopter crash that happened during a training mission off the coast of San Diego Navy Lt. Junior Grade Aaron Fowler died April 17 during his military training at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Airman 1st Class Dewayne Stevens, of...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Jarrettsville Young Marines Honor Fallen Heroes, Prepare For Memorial Day

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Young U.S. Marines are honoring fallen heroes. Preparations for the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens are underway. Nearly 30 young U.S Marines from Elkridge, Jarrettsville, and Hamilton along with Girl Scout Troops from Baltimore County transformed part of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium into a field of red, white, and blue on Saturday. They spend their morning planting 3,500 flags on grave markers of veterans ahead of Memorial Day. This year’s event will honor three service members with ties to Maryland who died within the past year. “When we place the flags—before we place the flag—we...
TIMONIUM, MD
wypr.org

Mayor Tim Adams, Democratic candidate for MD Comptroller

Today, it’s another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Bowie Mayor Tim Adams. He’s running in the Democratic primary for Maryland Comptroller. His opponent in that race is Del. Brooke Lierman, who represents Baltimore in the General Assembly. Barry Glassman, the Harford...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Kim
Person
Joe Biden
thermtide.com

MCPS grade inflation reflect failure to prepare students

Montgomery County has a history of grade inflation with policies that make students’ academic records appear better while helping ease student stress. These policies include the 2006 50% rule, allowing 89.5% to be an A, the removal of the semester downtrend rule, and the elimination of final and midterm exams. Although these policies are largely beneficial to students they can have unintended detrimental consequences for students and their future academic careers.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Marylanders return to Memorial Day traditions put on hold during pandemic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — For many Marylanders, this Memorial Day weekend meant returning to traditions that were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people who attended a parade Monday in Annapolis told 11 News how they felt about the importance of Memorial Day and observing it with others, saying it was their first time at an event like this in more than two years.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Belvedere Elementary School Sends Home Students, Staff Over Air Conditioning Problems

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Belvedere Elementary School will send students home and close at 12:45 p.m. due to a power issue that is impacting the school’s air conditioning, according to school staff. Anne Arundel County Public Schools will make buses available to take the students home at that time via normal routes, staff said. Due to a power issue that is impacting the air conditioning at the school, Belvedere Elementary will close for students and staff at 12:45 p.m. today. Details: https://t.co/csT8Cj6xUh — AACPS (@AACountySchools) May 31, 2022 Students who are typically picked up by someone in a car or who walk home will also be allowed to leave at 12:45 p.m. Staff will also be leaving at this time. Parents and caretakers who need to make special arrangements for their children should contact the school, according to school staff.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Academy#Midshipmen#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#The Naval Academy#Navy#The Marine Corps#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Schools Without Air Conditioning Will Release Early Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools in Baltimore without air conditioning will release early Tuesday in anticipation of sweltering heat, Baltimore City Public Schools said Monday. The district currently has 24 schools without air conditioning, including schools with air conditioning under repair, and one school with buildings not owned by the district. The following schools will release at noon Tuesday: Baltimore City College Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove City Springs Elementary/Middle School Collington Square Elementary/Middle School Cross Country Elementary/Middle School Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School Elementary Middle Alternative Program @ PDC Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School Furley Elementary School Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School Johnston Square Elementary School Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC National Academy Foundation New...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man drowns near Sandy Point State Park in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A man drowned in the water near Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis Monday, according to Maryland police. Citizens pulled a man floating in the water near the Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouse into their boat and took him back to shore, where he was pronounced dead, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said Sunday.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Touts Expanded SNAP Benefits For Students’ Families Over The Summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of Anne Arundel County students will receive additional financial aid to help their families make ends meet over the summer, county officials announced Tuesday. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said 17,803 students will benefit from the expanded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) aid, which provides an extra $100—$30 in June, July and August, and $10 in December. “This is an added benefit on top of the SNAP benefits that are going to be, that families already receive,” said Carnitra White, executive director of the county’s department of social services. White said the Anne Arundel County committed $1.5 million...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Arlington Co. Schools receive sobering report on student literacy

Supervisors with Arlington County’s English Language Arts Program submitted a report to the school board that highlights the challenges in meeting student literacy needs. According to the report, about 19% of county students were classified in what is known as the red “at risk” category when looking at literacy skills.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy