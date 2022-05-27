ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Bubs Australia to ship at least 1.25 mln baby formula cans to United States

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EV1M_0fset53l00

May 27 (Reuters) - Bubs Australia Ltd (BUB.AX) plans to ship at least 1.25 million cans of its baby formula to the United States to help ease a nationwide shortage, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday.

Some of it is currently in stock for transport and more will be produced by the Australian company in the coming weeks and months, according to the FDA.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services allowed global farm commodities trader Cargill Inc [RIC:RIC:CARG.UL] to provide raw materials needed to maximize the production of infant formula by invoking the Defence Production Act.

Cargill supplies dozens of products to infant formula makers and the move will allow the manufacturers to produce at full capacity to address the "urgent marketplace shortages", the department said in a statement.

The Biden administration had earlier decided to urgently meet the nationwide shortage by importing emergency supplies from Europe, the first of which arrived earlier this week.

Bubs' supply is another import allowed by the FDA as part of its regulatory flexibility started earlier this month to mitigate one of the biggest baby formula shortages in recent history. read more

The shortage is partly due to Abbott Laboratories' (ABT.N) manufacturing plant in Michigan recalling some products including Similac in February. read more

Abbott said on Tuesday it plans to restart production at the facility on June 4, adding it would prioritize making EleCare and supplying it on or about June 20. read more

Reporting by Leroy Leo and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#United States#Mln#Australian#Cargill Inc Lsb#Abbott Laboratories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Daily Mail

Russian cruise missile that hit Ukrainian chemical plant was just yards away from striking fertiliser plant which would have 'engulfed Odessa completely in toxic cloud'

A Russian cruise missile narrowly avoided causing an environmental disaster when it crashed into a Ukrainian chemical plant in the southern port city of Odessa. The 2,200mph Kalibr rocket struck the ammonia plant in a false flag operation at around 5pm on Friday, May 20, missing its storage tanks by just 100 yards.
MILITARY
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy