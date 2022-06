Berklee has announced Erin Tunnicliffe as its new senior vice president for Institutional Advancement, an appointment that began on May 30. Tunnicliffe joined Berklee in February, where she has served as the head of Institutional Advancement on an interim basis. She will partner closely with the president, senior leadership team, and the Board of Trustees as an active and contributing thought leader and central architect of Berklee’s institutional advancement priorities and goals.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO