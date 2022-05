Opal Jane (Larson) Jessop, age 88, died Friday May 27, 2022 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Black River Falls surrounded by her loved ones and caregivers. Opal was a ‘stay at home’ mom, together with her husband of nearly 70 years Thomas Leo Jessop, together they had three boys. Surviving Opal are her sons Joe (Jean) Jessop and Perry (Sara) Jessop; her three grandchildren and her three great granddaughters.

