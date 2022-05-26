ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chromatin accessibility analysis reveals regulatory dynamics and therapeutic relevance of Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada disease

By Wen Shi
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe barrier to curing Vogt"“Koyanagi"“Harada disease (VKH) is thought to reside in a lack of understanding in the roles and regulations of peripheral inflammatory immune cells. Here we perform a single-cell multi-omic study of 166,149 cells in peripheral blood mononuclear cells from patients with VKH, profile the chromatin accessibility and gene...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 RNA in exhaled air of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Knowledge about contagiousness is key to accurate management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Epidemiological studies suggest that in addition to transmission through droplets, aerogenic SARS-CoV-2 transmission contributes to the spread of infection. However, the presence of virus in exhaled air has not yet been sufficiently demonstrated. In pandemic situations low tech disposable and user-friendly bedside devices are required, while commercially available samplers are unsuitable for application in patients with respiratory distress. We included 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and used a disposable modular breath sampler to measure SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in exhaled air samples and compared these to SARS-CoV-2 RNA load of combined nasopharyngeal throat swabs and saliva. Exhaled air sampling using the modular breath sampler has proven feasible in a clinical COVID-19 setting and demonstrated viral detection in 25% of the patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vortex vein cauterization and truncation to avoid perfluorocarbon syndrome during endoresection of uveal melanomas: a retrospective study

We read with great interest the brief communication "Perfluorocarbon syndrome"“a possible, overlooked source of fatal gas embolism following uveal melanoma endoresection" by Ruschen et al. [1]. The authors hypothesize gas embolism due to the entry of perfluorooctane (PFO) in the bloodstream, the formation of gas bubbles in the pulmonary circulation, and the association with a higher vapor pressure of PFO. We present a modification of the operating technique during endoresection of large uveal melanomas, which minimizes the intraoperative egress of perfluorocarbon liquid (PFCL) into the circulatory system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Insight into redox regulation of apoptosis in cancer cells with multiparametric live-cell microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08509-1, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the in-text citations. "It has been suggested that cisplatin-induced ROS generation occurs as a consequence of its direct effect on mitochondrial DNA, resulting in impairment of ETC protein synthesis21 and enhanced...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genetic variants of calcium and vitamin D metabolism in kidney stone disease

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13145-x, published online 15 November 2019. The original version of this Article contained an error in the first paragraph of the Association analyses subsection of the Methods, which incorrectly read 'Three covariates were used in the association study: genetic sex, age, and the genotyping platform (to account for array effects).' The correct version replaces this sentence with 'Two covariates were used in the association study: genetic sex, and the genotyping platform (to account for array effects).' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Is there a role for the adrenal glands in long COVID?

The symptoms of long COVID and chronic adrenal insufficiency have striking similarities. Therefore, we aim to raise awareness of assessing adrenal function in patients with long COVID. After the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection, roughly 20% of patients report one or more complications, which are particularly apparent during mental or...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quadriceps muscle thickness assessed by ultrasound is independently associated with mortality in hemodialysis patients

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Estimation of muscle mass is an integral part of nutritional assessment in End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) patients on chronic hemodialysis (HD). In this respect, muscle ultrasound (US) is a valid and reliable tool but has not been previously related to outcomes in this population. Aims of this study were to assess the relationship between quadriceps muscle thickness as assessed by US and outcomes in ESKD patients on HD; we also compared US with anthropometry and malnutrition inflammation score (MIS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Perspectives from clinical trials: is geographic atrophy one disease?

Geographic atrophy (GA) is currently an untreatable condition. Emerging evidence from recent clinical trials show that anti-complement therapy may be a successful treatment option. However, several trials in this therapy area have failed as well. This raises several questions. Firstly, does complement therapy work for all patients with GA? Secondly, is GA one disease? Can we assume that these failed clinical trials are due to ineffective interventions or are they due to flawed clinical trial designs, heterogeneity in GA progression rates or differences in study cohorts? In this article we try to answer these questions by providing an overview of the challenges of designing and interpreting outcomes of randomised controlled trials (RCTs) in GA. These include differing inclusion-exclusion criteria, heterogeneous progression rates of the disease, outcome choices and confounders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: ATR and CDK4/6 inhibition target the growth of methotrexate-resistant choriocarcinoma

In this article, Josephine A.M.Y. Choo at affiliation Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College, London, UK. was missing from the author list. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Marina Georgiou, Panagiota Ntavelou. Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: Hsa-miR-30a-3p overcomes the acquired protective autophagy of bladder cancer in chemotherapy and suppresses tumor growth and muscle invasion

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04791-z, published online 21 April 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author affiliation. An-Chen Chang's correct affiliation should be Translational Medicine Center, Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan. We apologize for this error. The original article has been corrected.
CANCER
Nature.com

Comment on "Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index"

We read with interest a significant and well-designed study recently published in the British Journal of Cancer by Jung et al. on the development and validation of a novel biomarker for predicting prognosis in colon cancer by combining laboratory features of systemic inflammation, namely the prognostic immune nutritional index (PINI) [1]. The authors analysed the value of PINI in postoperative overall and progression-free survival of colon cancer patients in training and validation sets, and demonstrated that PINI is an effective prognostic biomarker superior to existing prognostic inflammatory biomarkers. We have some comments.
CANCER
Nature.com

High-risk disease in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma: beyond the R-ISS and IMWG definitions

Multiple myeloma (MM) is an acquired malignant plasma cell disorder that develops late in life. Although progression free and overall survival has improved across all age, race, and ethnic groups, a subset of patients have suboptimal outcomes and are labeled as having high risk disease. A uniform approach to risk in NDMM remains elusive despite several validated risk stratification systems in clinical use. While we attempt to capture risk at diagnosis, the reality is that many important prognostic characteristics remain ill-defined as some patients relapse early who were defined as low risk based on their genomic profile at diagnosis. It is critical to establish a definition of high risk disease in order to move towards risk-adapted treatment approaches. Defining risk at diagnosis is important to both effectively design future clinical trials and guide which clinical data is needed in routine practice. The goal of this review paper is to summarize and compare the various established risk stratification systems, go beyond the R-ISS and international myeloma working group risk stratifications to evaluate specific molecular and cytogenetic abnormalities and how they impact prognosis independently. In addition, we explore the wealth of new genomic information from recent whole genome/exome sequencing as well as gene expression data and review known clinical factors affecting outcome such as disease burden and early relapse as well as patient related factors such as race. Finally, we provide an outlook on developing a new high risk model system and how we might make sense of co-occurrences, oncogenic dependencies, and mutually exclusive mutations.
CANCER
Nature.com

Materials at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic

Materials scientists have played a key role in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic from the development of vaccines and diagnostic tools to the rapid prototyping of ventilators. Collaborations between materials scientists, virologists, immunologists and clinicians were established at unprecedented pace to tackle the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ability of Swept-source OCT and OCT-angiography to detect neuroretinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson disease and essential tremor

To evaluate the ability of swept-source optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT) implemented with angiography analysis (SS-OCTA) to detect neuro-retinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) and essential tremor (ET), and to distinguish between both pathologies. Subjects/Methods. A total 42 PD and 26 ET patients and 146 controls underwent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Will gene therapy comeback last? Scientists try to make it safer

Unwanted immune responses threaten to derail some gene therapies. But researchers are seeking ways to combat harmful inflammation. You have full access to this article via your institution. After years of disappointment, gene-therapy research has undergone a renaissance, with several high-profile drug approvals and a string of promising clinical-trial results...
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: Differential expression of gene co-expression networks related to the mTOR signaling pathway in bipolar disorder

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The main corresponding author's (Sanghyeon Kim; kims@stanleyresearch.org) email link was missing. We apologize for the mistake. The original article has been corrected. Department of Convergence Biomedical Science, College of Medicine, Inje University, 75 Bokji-ro, Busnajin-gu, Busan, 47392, Republic of Korea.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Plant hormone regulation of abiotic stress responses

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In Figure 1b, the label 'Hyper-osmotic shock' was incorrectly shown as 'Hypo-osmotic shock'. This error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the article; we apologise for the confusion. Institute of Technology, University of Tartu, Tartu, Estonia. Rainer Waadt.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aberrant qNSC activity mediates decreased active neurogenesis in the Shank3 deficient Autism development

Fig. 1 Representative imaging of active neural stem cells (aNSCs) with specific markers from SHANK3-deficient human iPSC derived NSCs. Immunostaining of GFAP+SOX2+EGFR+ aNSCs (upper panels) and KI67+ proliferating NSCs (lower panels) derived from control or SHANK3-deficient human qNSCs. Scale bar = 20"‰Âµm. For more information, please refer to the article by Kim et al. in this issue.
HEALTH

