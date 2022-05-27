Rogue Valley News, Friday 5/27 – Another Search Warrant Served by Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office, Talent Hosting Event on 6/1 to Celebrate Receiving a $200,000 Grant to Rebuild Malmgren Garage
4 days ago
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting's RogueValleyMagazine.com. Another Marijuana Search Warrant Served by Josephine Co. Sheriff's Office. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: May 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
SALEM, Ore.—Not only is fishing free in Oregon the weekend of June 4-5, ODFW and partners will bring all the gear you need to try it, too. With state Covid restrictions lifted, traditional Family Fishing events are back this year to coincide with Free Fishing Weekend the first weekend in June. At these events, ODFW staff, volunteers and partners provide all the fishing equipment (reels, rods, tackle, bait) and help teach new anglers how to rig their line, cast a rod, land a fish and identify their catch in ponds specially stocked for the weekend.
KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon. F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, May 30. 11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore. 11:10 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore. 11:20 a.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore. 11:25 a.m. Collier H Buffington Memorial Park, Gold Beach, Ore. 11:40 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore. 12:00 p.m. Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Medford, Ore. 12:05 p.m. Memory Gardens Memorial Park, Medford, Ore. 12:15 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore. All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies. The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941. The 173rd FW is home to the sole F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.
The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
NORTH BEND, Ore.-- A Coast Guard aircrew from North Bend rescued three people and a dog in the Umpqua River Saturday. Officials said the stranded individuals' 14-foot boat became disabled and grounded. According to the Coast Guard, local authorities were not able to reach the three people. The individuals had...
The garage was originally built in the 1920s and served as one of the first car service stations in the area. It stood for 96 years before being largely destroyed in the 2020 Almeda Fire. The fire devastated the towns of Talent and Phoenix, destroying thousands of homes and businesses.
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A black Honda Civic driver was fined 1,150 dollars for going 61 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to Oregon State Police. The department tweeted the driver got fined another 440 dollars for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. The driver got a warning for an expired registration sticker.
Ashland, Ore. — One of the many local Memorial Day events that took place Monday was a grounds tour at The Forest Conservation Burial Ground of Southern Oregon to teach guests all about natural burials and how they relates to land conservation. "With today being Memorial Day, we make...
COOS BAY, Ore. -- Millions of dollars are going to Coos Bay's infrastructure starting in July after the budget committee approved the funds. $16 million is slotted to be put towards capital improvements to streets, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. The street's infrastructure includes 130 miles of asphalt road, 14 lane...
Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect delays heading north on U.S.101 through Reedsport on Monday. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport to Winchester Bay during peak Memorial Day traffic hours, which are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Latham said that is when many holiday travelers are heading home.
EAGLE POINT, Ore. -- The Eagle Point National Cemetery will hold its first Memorial Day ceremony since 2019 on Monday, May 30. Senator Ron Wyden, Representative Cliff Bentz and others are scheduled to attend. On Monday, May, 30, The Department of Veterans Affairs Eagle Point National Cemetery will host a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (May 26, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at approximately 8:36 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138E near milepost 78. The preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound black Tesla Model S,...
City of North Bend release – The nonprofit Pelican Harbor Food-Bank, which feeds 500-600 local families, needs temporary space. At the same time, it will search for a permanent home in the North Bend/Coos Bay community. The independent food bank requires the use of a warehouse with approximately 20,000 square feet but will consider smaller. Co-Founder and Director Laurel Broman said they need to vacate their present location in the former Macy’s at Pony Village Mall. The organization is hoping someone can donate three or more acres with proper zoning that would allow them to seek grants and donations to build a permanent home. In 2021, Pelican Harbor doled out 2,053,000 pounds of product to a struggling community. The food bank expects to dwarf that number and has already received 850,000 pounds in the past four months. Laurel says she has seen as many as 1,000 families served when the food bank has secured a meat truck. If you can help, please contact 541-456-6696 or email noemptytummies@yahoo.com.
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Sunday, May 29. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5-magnitude quake was located just outside the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Port Orford, while the other was at the junction of the two fault lines, west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. There was also a third quake, a 2.9-magnitude, on land, east to southeast of Willow Ck, CA.
Drivers on the Interstate 5 corridor between Ashland and the California border should expect delays due to construction on the Siskiyou Summit during the Memorial Day weekend. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said while ODOT will pull most statewide lane restrictions over the holiday, the single lane of traffic in each direction on the freeway south of Ashland will continue. Leaming said that full depth reconstruction of the southbound slow lane continues into next month. Drivers should give themselves more time and extra following distance for safety.
WHITE CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in White City that happened Sunday night. Just after 8:20 p.m., someone opened fire with an AR style semi-auto shotgun on a parked car with no one inside on Avenue East neat Atlantic Avenue. The car was hit 4 times in areas that were clearly intended to damage the car according to JCSO.
LA PINE, OR -- The Greater Idaho Movement is changing its proposed map, paring down the plan for a large portion of Oregon to join its eastern neighbor. Mike McCarter is President of the group “Move Oregon’s Border.” He tells KBND News, "We are going to adjust a little bit and try to move forward with Eastern Oregon because it seems evident that the Oregon’s leadership and direction that they’re going has a larger impact on Eastern Oregon than it does on Southern Oregon." The new proposed border no longer includes the southern Oregon coast. "So, it starts at the Columbia River and heads south along the Deschutes River. It does make a dogleg out around Bend, comes back in just south of Sunriver and continues on all the way along the western border of Klamath County." McCarter says they’re not giving up on taking Idaho to the Pacific Ocean but believes it’ll have to wait for Phase two.
According to an entry on the NBPD log for May 26, 1:52 a.m., 3201 Tremont Ave., Mill Casino, “trespass in progress,” 38-year old Janice Monic Sanders charged with Criminal Trespass II, “cited in lieu of custody.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the NBPD log for May...
