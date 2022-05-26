Cops & Bobbers

It's o-fish-al! The Lexington Police Department is hosting Cops and Bobbers Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gainesway Park Fishing Pond. This event is designed for children and is free to attend.

Join the police department for a fun event featuring fishing, free food, and face painting. No previous fishing experience is needed, and fishing equipment will be provided.

For more information about the event, contact Commander Jesse Harris at jharris@lexingtonpolice.ky.gov