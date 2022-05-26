Darrell Willrath

JOHN W. GLESSNER, JR., Plaintiff, vs. SELECT GENETICS, LLC, et aI., Defendants. CASE NO. 15 CV 047 JUDGE JEFFREY R. INGRAHAM. On May 2, 2016, Plaintiff John W. Glessner obtained a Judgment against Defendants Select Genetics, LLC, Bert de Bruijn (Hurbeltus de Bruijn), and Antonietta de Bruijn (Antoni etta Johanna W.M de Bruijn Oomen) for a Cognovit Promissory Note for two hundred fifty-two thousand and five hundred dollars ($252,500.00) plus interest, due and payable to Plaintiff Glessner, in the above-captioned matter. This matter came before the Common Pleas Court in Mercer County, Ohio, Case No. 15 CV 047. Five years have passed since the Judgment was ordered, rendering it dormant, and Defendants are in default of the Note. Plaintiff Glessner wishes to revive the dormant Judgment obtained against Defendants. Defendants last known address is 10525 W. Viebahn Road, Manitowoc, WI, 54220. However, upon information and belief, Defendants have relocated and Plaintiff is unable to locate Defendants' new address to personally serve the Motion to Revive the Dormant Judgment.

