Bennettsville, SC

Community Calendar (May 26, 2022)

By gpsadmin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article— The Marlboro School Community Center will have its annual Grand Reunion May 27th – May 29th. On Friday, there will be a fish fry. A live band/memorial dance will be held on Saturday. On Sunday, a banquet will be held. Early bird tickets for the three days are $55 until...

southcarolinapublicradio.org

“F” is for Florence

“F” is for Florence (Florence County; 2020 population 38,525). In the 1850s Florence emerged around the intersection of three railroads: the Wilmington and Manchester, the Northeastern, and the Cheraw and Darlington. William W. Harllee, president of the Wilmington and Manchester named the town in honor of his daughter. The town was incorporated in 1871 and by the late nineteenth century had seen substantial growth. The railroads remained the backbone of the economy, and cotton was gradually replaced by bright leaf tobacco as the major cash crop of the region. During the second half of the twentieth century, new business emerged to take the place of declining railroads. In 1966 the city earned All-American status. From its origins as a railroad crossroads, Florence had grown into a regional center of business and industry, education, and health care.
FLORENCE, SC
NETC has 31 students graduate Nursing Assistant program

CHERAW – Thirty-one students graduated from Northeastern Technical College’s Nursing Assistant (NA) Program on May 10 and were recognized at a special pinning ceremony. The program consisted of 95 hours of classroom instruction and 40 hours of supervised clinical training. The Nursing Assistant Class of 2022 included: Cherilyn...
CHERAW, SC
Coastal Observer

Boutique hotel will fill 50-year gap on Front Street

By the time mariners start arriving for the Wooden Boat Show in 2023, Georgetown should be home to a new boutique hotel – The George. “This is not a project that’s just good for the investors and the developers, this is great for the city. We’re going to leave this place better than we found it,” said Christy Whitlock of Pawleys Island, a member of Winyah Hospitality, which is the general partner on the project. “It’s very rewarding all around.”
WBTW News13

Youth make up about 20% of 2022 area shooting deaths

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — About one in five shootings deaths in the area so far in 2022 have been among those aged 18 and younger, according to a crime analysis from News13. Out of 140 shootings this year within News13’s coverage area — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South […]
FLORENCE, SC
Marlboro County Museum is a 2022 Blue Star Museum

Officials with the Marlboro County Museum announced they have joined museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2022 program began on Armed Forces Day, May 21, and will end on Labor...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 55-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, identifying information has been removed from the story.
FLORENCE, SC
Danielle Walters weds Charles A. Bailey, III

Miss Danielle Walters and Charles A. Bailey, III, both of Bennettsville, S.C., were united in marriage on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at The Barn at Chestnut Springs in Sevierville, Tennessee. The bride is the daughter of Daryl and Trish Walters of Hamlet, N.C. Her grandparents are Albert and Barbara Cliff...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake City welcomes new city clerk

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City welcomes Marshann Terwilliger as the new City Clerk. Originally from New Jersey, Terwilliger moved to Lake City in January after retiring from a senior budget analyst position with the federal government in Aiken, S.C. “We have family in Moncks Corner...
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Officials investigate dead fish in Darlington County creek

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating the death of fish in Black Creek, which runs through Darlington County, according to Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The DNR’s Freshwater Fisheries Section investigated a fish kill on Saturday, Lucas said. There were deaths in fish across several species. An exact […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WATCH: Alligator spotted in ocean in North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An alligator was spotted in the ocean in the Cherry Grove area on Sunday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was called at about 3 p.m. to remove an approximately five-foot-long alligator that was in the surf line, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham. Video from a […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews battling fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marion Rural Fire Department along with S.C. Forestry Commission (SCFC) are battling a woods fire on Louise Miles Road in Marion County, according to SCFC's website. The website says the fire started around 12:56 p.m., Monday. A neighbor in the area said they...
MARION COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Grocery store scratch-off pick leaves Columbia man with some extra cash

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lottery officials say a Columbia man's trip to the grocery store ended with a big win - and a special moment he got to share with his daughter. The man told officials he was on the phone with his daughter as he scratched off the Electric Cash ticket he had bought from the Food Lion on Garners Ferry Road. He had to take a moment when he realized that it was worth thousands. He told her to hold on and then sent her a picture.
WRAL News

3 people shot in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — Three people were shot overnight at a hookah lounge, according to Fayetteville police. Police confirmed multiple people were shot before 2:30 a.m. on Monday at the Airborne Hookah Lounge at 5007 Raeford Road. One person was found at the hookah lounge, and the other two showed...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

