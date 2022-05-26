Henry Ezekiel “Zeke” King III

(Age 94) Funeral services will be Saturday June 4th at 12noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 until the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
(Age 82, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Tuesday, May 31st at 12noon at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10am till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
VFW Post 1913 is hosting a pair of services today to commemorate Memorial Day. Post Commander John Brame says they return to the traditional schedule this year with the service at Riverside Cemetery at 9 and the one at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at 11 o’clock. Attendees will honor...
Christian County’s season ended Monday in the 2nd Region final, falling to Henderson County 2-1. Kelsie Hill and Anna Kemp of Henderson County held Christian County to just one hit, a sixth inning single by Karlee Crick. Riley Hancock took the pitching loss, allowing two runs, one of which was a home run by Taylor Troutman. Henderson County advances to the KHSAA State Tournament with a 32-2 record while Christian County concludes play 27-10.
Christian County knows its opponent in the first round of the KHSAA State Tournament after St. X walloped Trinity 11-0 in 5 innings Sunday. The teams will meet Friday afternoon at 12:30 at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, with the F&M Bank pregame show at 12:15 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
A crowd gathered at Riverside Cemetery in Hopkinsville Monday morning as VFW Post 1913 honored and remembered those who gave all defending the United States of America. Robert Kaminski is the commander of the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans and says we can all honor the dead by how we live our lives on a daily basis.
Pickle Winkler went 4-4 including a home run in Christian County 9-5 win over Caldwell County in the 2nd Region softball semifinals in Henderson. Avery Adcock and Karlee Crick each added two hits in the win for the Lady Colonels. Riley Hancock got the pitching win as Christian County improved to 27-9 on the season while Caldwell County finishes 16-13.
It’s Championship Monday in the 2nd Region tournament as Christian County visits Henderson County. The teams did not play during the regular season. First pitch is at 1 this afternoon with the F&M Bank pregame show at 12:45 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and online at whopam.com.
A Hopkinsville man sought on a Hardin County indictment warrant for multiple gun-related charges was arrested Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville police arrested 39-year old Christopher Lyle near the intersection of Skyline Drive and East Ninth Street and served him with the warrant for receiving a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
The suspect sought for a fatal shooting Friday night on East Fourth Street turned himself in at the Christian County Jail Sunday afternoon. A Hopkinsville Police Department arrest warrant for murder was served against 32-year old Tavaris Quarles of Hopkinsville, alleging he shot 33-year old Christopher Montrell Mumford of Hopkinsville outside an 810 East Fourth home just before midnight Friday.
Teaching young people about the reasons for Memorial Day was the theme Monday morning at the North Christian Veterans Memorial Day Service in Crofton. Ninth District State Representative Myron Dossett was the keynote speaker and urged those in attendance to speak to the young people in their lives about why Memorial Day should be a time to pause and thank those who gave all for their country.
The Hoptown Hoppers begin Ohio Valley League play Thursday night hosting Dubois County at 6:30 at Hopkinsville High’s Tiger Field with the F&M Bank pregame show at 6:10 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com. A reminder the Meet the Hoppers event will take place tomorrow night...
An arrest warrant in connection with a shooting incident earlier this month on Boales Street was served early Sunday morning against a Hopkinsville man. It alleges that on May 13, 21-year old Ahree Ahkeem Carnes of Hopkinsville fired multiple shots at a home where seven people, including three minors, were inside.
Oak Grove’s Spring into Summer Salutes Fort Campbell was a huge success, bringing in record crowds over two days. Oak Grove Tourism Director Traci Cunningham says 36,000 people rode the rides, watched a concert or enjoyed the event in some other way Saturday and Sunday. Dylan Scott headlined the...
A high-speed pursuit that began on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Sunday morning ended at the Tennesee Welcome Center along I-24 in Montgomery County with the arrest of an Illinois man. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says he attempted to stop 42-year old Harold Warren of Rockford, Illinois...
