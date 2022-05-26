Debbie Brown Pryor

A high-speed pursuit that began on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Sunday morning ended at the Tennesee Welcome Center along I-24 in Montgomery County with the arrest of an Illinois man. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says he attempted to stop 42-year old Harold Warren of Rockford, Illinois...
…LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM. * WHAT…South winds around 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph. * WHERE…All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest. Indiana, and western Kentucky. * WHEN…From 10 AM CDT this morning until 7 PM CDT...
Comments / 0