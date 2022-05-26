Belwin program manager to speak about bison release

Susan Haugh, program manager of The Belwin Conservancy, will speak at the Warden’s House Museum on Thursday June 2, at 6 p.m. to talk about the introduction of bison at the nature preserve.

“I moved to Minnesota for love and was blown away by Belwin Conservancy’s beauty and dedication to healthy ecologies,” Haugh said in a press release from At Belwin, I bring my passion for arts and culture together with my love of nature to support the health of the planet for generations to come.”

“I can’t even describe how incorporating bison have enhanced the landscape here. The quality and maturation of our prairie has been improved by 4x. The balance and abundance of insects, wildlife, wildflowers and grasses here is second to none in the country. Simultaneously, our management energy and costs have plummeted. All thanks to the bison,” said Justin Sykora, Land Manager, Belwin Conservancy

The event is open to the public and is free. Contact Julianne at the Warden’s House Museum at 651-439-5956 for more information or visit the website at www.wchsmn.org.

Founded in 1934, the Washington County Historical Society is a donor-supported, nonprofit organization with more than 750 individual, family, and business members.