ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MN

Belwin program manager to speak about bison release

Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uYZz_0fsb0lH500

Susan Haugh, program manager of The Belwin Conservancy, will speak at the Warden’s House Museum on Thursday June 2, at 6 p.m. to talk about the introduction of bison at the nature preserve.

“I moved to Minnesota for love and was blown away by Belwin Conservancy’s beauty and dedication to healthy ecologies,” Haugh said in a press release from At Belwin, I bring my passion for arts and culture together with my love of nature to support the health of the planet for generations to come.”

“I can’t even describe how incorporating bison have enhanced the landscape here. The quality and maturation of our prairie has been improved by 4x. The balance and abundance of insects, wildlife, wildflowers and grasses here is second to none in the country. Simultaneously, our management energy and costs have plummeted. All thanks to the bison,” said Justin Sykora, Land Manager, Belwin Conservancy

The event is open to the public and is free. Contact Julianne at the Warden’s House Museum at 651-439-5956 for more information or visit the website at www.wchsmn.org.

Founded in 1934, the Washington County Historical Society is a donor-supported, nonprofit organization with more than 750 individual, family, and business members.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Report

3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
MINNESOTA STATE
parkbugle.org

Como Park couple ‘seizes the day’

Healing Elements, a health and yoga studio in Milton Square in St. Anthony Park, is under new ownership. Neil and Anna Hultgren, of Como Park and owners of the Carpe Diem yoga studio in Minneapolis, in early May took over Healing Elements, 2290 Como Ave., from Samantha Shvetzoff, who sold the business to become a mental health counselor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fillmore County Journal

The glitzy gutzy galz of Chatfield

ArtBitz, a fine art gallery and gift shop has joined the growing list of new businesses calling Chatfield’s Main Street (Hwy. 52) home. The store opened its doors May 5 in the former Bailiwick antique store just a couple blocks from the Chatfield Center for the Arts and near the town’s new brewery.
CHATFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
County
Washington County, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota State Fair Reveals 2022 Free Entertainment Lineup

It's crazy to think summer is almost here. That means nice weather and of course, the biggest event of the season: the Minnesota State Fair!. The Minnesota State Fair is known for its food, drinks and concerts! They start revealing their big concert lineups months in advance. In early February, they announced their first headliners. Zac Brown Band will take the stage at the fair on Friday, September 2nd.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bison#Art#Program Manager#The Belwin Conservancy#Warden#House Museum
redlakenationnews.com

Owner wants to give away his small-town Minnesota newspaper

Lee Zion is heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. But before he goes, he's got one task to complete: giving away the weekly newspaper he owns in Lafayette, Minn., a town of about 500 residents in Nicollet County near New Ulm. That's right. Zion is offering to make...
LAFAYETTE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Explore a Giant Cave an Hour From Owatonna

I love caves. They are so cool. You can feel a bit like a professional explorer when checking these things out. You don't have to drive too far to see a giant cave system here in Minnesota. Mystery Cave is located in Preston, Minnesota which is about 3 hours from...
OWATONNA, MN
fox9.com

Lighting may be responsible for 2 fires in northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
River Falls Journal

LETTER: Squirrel shot in River Falls

Is it legal to shoot animals in the city of River Falls?. The day after Mother's Day near the alley behind Seventh Street just north of Pine Street, I found a dead squirrel with a round bullet-size hole in him/her. There are children and pets in the area, and I...
RIVER FALLS, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

With Severe Weather Expected Memorial Day, It Pays To Have A Storm Plan In Place

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Genesis Gaona, from Minneapolis, is making the most of her Memorial Day weekend spending time outside. She was planning to hike in Taylors Falls Monday. But she’s keeping a close eye on the severe weather threat for late afternoon and evening. “I might just come [to Bde Maka Ska] instead because it’s closer to home,” Gaona said. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Monday has a moderate risk for severe weather. Download The WCCO Weather App “It’s not gonna be a rainout all day by any means, but when it comes to severe weather, they do popup very fast,” Meadows said. She says the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Is Well Represented On Under-18 USA Women’s Hockey Team

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Under-18 Women’s Hockey World Championship makes its long-awaited return on June 6. Pre-camp began this week for Team USA at the Super Rink in Blaine. “I think this is everyone’s kind of dream and goal, so it’s an honor to be here with such talented players,” said Ava Lindsay, a junior at Minnetonka High School. No championship was contested in 2021 due to COVID-19 and this year’s tournament was postponed from January. Now, things are back on track. “Coming from high school it was a really different change in pace, so I was really excited to come here and...
BLAINE, MN
Bring Me The News

Statewide student walk-out planned to protest gun violence

Minnesota students are planning to stage a walk-out Tuesday afternoon in protest of gun violence. Youth activists are encouraging students across Minnesota to participate in the walk-out, planned for 12:30 p.m., in the wake of the mass elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which saw 19 children and two teachers shot dead by an 18-year-old with an AR-15 style rifle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
94
Followers
97
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley’s weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.stillwatergazette.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

Comments / 0

Community Policy