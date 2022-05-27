ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

D'Andre Swift looking yoked up in Lions OTAs

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
One of the fun things about OTAs is that it’s a chance to see many players in person for the first time since the season ended. When players look a little different, it’s definitely noticeable.

Lions RB D’Andre Swift has always been pretty muscular, but when he returned to Detroit for OTAs he was rocking a more yoked-up physique. It’s attention-grabbing in some of the pictures from the OTA session on Thursday.

Check out the muscular arms Swift was rocking at OTAs:

By way of comparison, here’s a shot from last fall of Swift:

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

He’s clearly been in the weight room working on getting bulkier to handle more of the pounding in the NFL. That’s smart for a guy who has missed at least three games in each of his first two seasons in Detroit.

