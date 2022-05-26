Barton's Robinson and Dixon earn Regional track and field honors; Cougars accumulate nation's third best 41 All-America awards #GoBarton
The Barton Community College track and field program picked up a pair of post-season regional awards and All-America honors distributed by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) following the conclusion of the outdoor season. Headlining the post-season honors were Central Region Female Field Athlete...www.bartonsports.com
