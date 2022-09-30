ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's new on HBO Max in October 2022

By Terrell Smith
It’s officially fall, and HBO Max is offering more treats than tricks this October on the platform. For starters, House of the Dragon continues its impressive freshman run, which is nothing shy of great news for those that have found themselves enamored with all things House Targaryen. As the series heads toward its October season finale, viewers will have to stay tuned to see what probable cliffhangers lie in store.

Additionally, after being the Belle of the ball at this year’s Emmy Awards, T he White Lotus returns on October 30 with season 2. The dramedy is officially one of the hottest series around, so the new season is more than welcomed.

Besides these programs, there are a number of other shows and movies coming to HBO Max in October. Below, we’ve provided a complete list of everything new. However, to help you weed through the list, we’ve named a few of our must-watch picks.

Best TV show on HBO Max in October: The White Lotus season 2 (October 30)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGOv9_0fsaFpdS00

Sabrina Impacciatore in The White Lotus: Sicily (Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

The White Lotus is a show that cleaned up quite handsomely at the 2022 Emmys, winning an impressive 10 awards including one for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series. While the first season of the show focused on the characters at a tropical beach hotel, season 2 picks up at an exclusive Sicilian resort, where again the “exploits” of the property’s guests and employees will be monitored.

Best reality show on HBO Max in October: Wahl Street season 2 (October 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QbChI_0fsaFpdS00

Mark Wahlberg (Image credit: HBO Max)

The best reality show this month comes from mega action-star Mark Wahlberg. It’s not every day that an actor of his magnitude gives you an up close and personal look at what goes on in his daily life from the time he spends on set various projects and dealing with his several businesses, to those precious moments he spends with his family. So the insight is proving to be rather fascinating to watch. Plus, his witty personality often provides a few laughs.

Best movie on HBO Max in October: Green Lantern: Beware My Power (October 24)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXvcu_0fsaFpdS00

Green Lantern: Beware My Power (Image credit: DC Comics/Warner Brothers )

While this may be an unexpected choice for some, we’re under the belief that DC makes some of the best animated superhero films around. Green Lantern: Beware My Power hopes to continue this reputation for DC, and we for one are glad to see a film about someone other than the big three (Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman). Besides John Stewart’s Green Lantern, also featured in the movie are Martian Manhunter, Hawkgirl, Green Arrow, Vixen and Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern.

What’s new on HBO Max in October 2022

(HBO Max originals marked in bold)

October 1

  • The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)
  • Æon Flux (2005)
  • Along Came A Spider (2001)
  • The American President (1995)
  • Bad News Bears (2005)
  • The Bad News Bears (1976)
  • The Bad News Bears Go To Japan (1978)
  • The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training (1977)
  • Bad Teacher (2011)
  • Before I Fall (2017)
  • Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation (1982)
  • Black Nativity (2013)
  • Blackthorn (2011)
  • The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)
  • Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)
  • C.R.A.Z.Y. (2005)
  • Call Me By Your Name (2017)
  • Century of Animation Showcase: 1922 (2002)
  • Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
  • Christmas in Connecticut (1945)
  • Coneheads (1993)
  • Disclosure (1994)
  • District 9 (2009)
  • Down Terrace (2009)
  • Dude Where’s My Car? (2000)
  • The Eye (2008)
  • Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) (2020)
  • Fair Game (2010)
  • Federico Fellini's Intervista (1987)
  • Frank (2014)
  • Freedomland (2006)
  • Grand Piano (2013)
  • The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
  • Hoosiers (1986)
  • Hot Summer Nights (2017)
  • Hotel Mumbai (2018)
  • I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)
  • Jumper (2008)
  • Juno (2007)
  • Kiss The Girls (1997)
  • La ronde (1950)
  • Let's Be Cops (2014)
  • Little Women (1933)
  • Luci del Varieta (1950)
  • Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music (2019)
  • Meet the Spartans (Extended Version) (2008)
  • Miracle in Milan (1951)
  • My Best Friend’s Girl (Extended Version) (2008)
  • Navy Seals (1990)
  • Nightcrawler (2014)
  • No Place on Earth (2012)
  • Nothing But Trouble (1991)
  • Oliver! (1968)
  • Open Season (2006)
  • Open Season 2 (2008)
  • The Perfect Host (2010)
  • The Perfect Storm (2000)
  • Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)
  • Promised Land (2012)
  • Rock Dog (2016)
  • Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob! (2021)
  • S.W.A.T. (Movie) (2003)
  • Silent Hill: Revelation 3D (2012)
  • Slacker (1990)
  • Spotlight (2015)
  • The Swimming Pool (1969)
  • Terms of Endearment (1983)
  • Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
  • The Two Faces of January (2014)
  • To The Wonder (2012)
  • Twisted (2004)
  • Waist Deep (2006)
  • The Witch (2015)
  • Whose Line is It Anyway? season 9
  • Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me (2022)

October 2

  • 101 Places to Party Before You Die season 1
  • Housing Complex C season 1

October

  • Eraser: Reborn (2022)

October 6

  • Folklore season 2
  • Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler season 3
  • Wahl Street season 2

October 7

  • Habla Loud (2022)

October 8

  • Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2021)

October 9

  • We Baby Bears season 1E

October 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HiQu_0fsaFpdS00

Avenue 5 (Image credit: HBO )
  • Avenue 5 season 2
  • Oh Hell season 1

October 11

  • 38 at the Garden (2022)

October14

  • Blippi Wonders season 2A
  • Fixer Upper: The Castle series premiere

October 15

  • Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (2022)

October 17

  • Mr. Pickles
  • The Vow (2022)

October 18

  • Batwheels season 1B
  • By Design: The Joe Caroff Story

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Navh5_0fsaFpdS00

Rosanne "Anne" Bische, Marcus Black and Raul Garrison pictured in Mama's Boy (Image credit: HBO)
  • Mama's Boy (2022)
  • Meet the Batwheels season 1A

October 19

  • Year One: A Political Odyssey (2022)

October 20

  • Legacy season 1
  • The Fastest Woman on Earth (2022)

October 21

  • Restoration Road with Clint Harp season 3
  • Teen Titans Go! season 7D
  • Vale Dos Esquecidos season 1

October 23

  • La Pitchoune: Cooking in France season 1

October 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OksWA_0fsaFpdS00

Green Lantern: Beware My Power (Image credit: DC Comics/ Warner Brothers)
  • Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022)

October 26

  • A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting (2022)

October 28

  • Garcia season 1

October 30

  • The Lost Kitchen season 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyNuv_0fsaFpdS00

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus (Image credit: Mario Perez/HBO)
  • The White Lotus season 2

#Hbo Max#The White Lotus
