Little League season opens

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cape Gazette
Sea Colony to host No. 2 pickleball player
Sea Colony will host Riley Newman, the No. 2 pickleball player in the world, and his sister Lindsey Newman, a pro mixed doubles national champion, Sunday, July 31 and Monday, Aug. 1, in Bethany Beach. Riley and Lindsey will lead four pickleball sessions open to all players and skill levels...
Cape Gazette
Mason Fluharty drafted by Toronto Blue Jays
Mason Fluharty, a former Cape pitcher currently rostered at Liberty University, was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft July 18. The southpaw from Milton was on the mound when Cape Henlopen recorded the final out of its first...
WMDT.com
Performance schedule and map released for 81st National Folk Festival
SALISBURY, Md. – National Folk Festival organizers have released the full performance schedule for the 81st National Folk Festival. This year’s event will mark the final year of the event’s residency; in 2023, the festival will transition to the Maryland Folk Festival in Salisbury. Festival goers can...
WBOC
Shark Caught in Nanticoke River
A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend. Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Brimming Horn Meadery plans to open Seaford location this fall
Not long after celebrating its five-year anniversary, Brimming Horn Meadery is planning to expand its operations with a second location in Seaford opening this fall. Seaford City Council at its July 12 meeting approved a lease agreement with Brimming Horn, so the Milton-based business will be opening a second facility in the property at 106 Spring St. Similar to the current Milton property, it will include a tasting room, but will also be the primary production facility for both locations.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Fair kicks off in Harrington Thursday
The Delaware State Fair opens Thursday, July 21 in Harrington. This year’s State Fair theme is Summer Nights & Carnival Lights. But it may be the extreme daytime heat as the fair begins that grabs people’s attention. “We understand that the temperatures are going to be a little...
starpublications.online
Apple Scrapple at Kiwanis BBQ
The Apple Scrapple Festival Committee will be manning the Kiwanis BBQ Chicken Stand (4560 Seashore Highway, Bridgeville) on Friday, July 22. Please show your support by purchasing BBQ chicken at the stand starting at 8:30 a.m. Platters are $10 and half-chicken only is $9.50.
Your Guide to Day-Drinking in Ocean City, Maryland
Ah, good old-fashioned day drinking. There's nothing like sitting on the beach by the ocean, soaking up the sun, cold drink in hand. When you're on vacation in Ocean City, it's always a good time to crack open a cold one or mix up your favorite concoction. You'll find no shortage of bars in the area serving your favorite libations around the clock. Here are a few of the best places to day drink in Ocean City. Best of all, they are all located on the beach, so you can enjoy the sand and saltwater while you sip away the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
baltimorepositive.com
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 19 The county with the scarcest supply of crab cakes? Oh Caroline and hitting Market Street Public House in Denton
On the 19th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, it was time to head east again toward Ocean City for more beach time and the most difficult county to find a decent crab cake in the state of Maryland. Not a lot of municipalities in Caroline County but we found a good ‘cake and a world-class burger on the way to the Boardwalk at the Market Street Public House.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
All you need to do is look at the weather forecast to know that it's almost time for the 2022 Delaware State Fair. On what always seems to be the hottest week of the year, this year's fair kicks off on Thursday, July 21, and runs through Saturday, July 30, at the state fairgrounds in Harrington.
fox29.com
Man reunited with pendant of late mother found on Rehoboth Beach
The family keepsake was discovered Sunday at Rehoboth Beach by a family on a weekend getaway. Thanks to the power of social media, the buried treasure would get claimed by a family from Dover, Delaware.
Your Guide to Local Restaurants Near Ocean City, Maryland
If you're visiting Ocean City in the summer, it can be hard to find a restaurant that isn't busy. If you don't mind driving a few extra miles, there are some amazing local restaurants just outside of Ocean City that have delicious food, friendly service, and most importantly, available seating with shorter wait times. Here are a few restaurants near Ocean City, Maryland you'll want to visit again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Willey Knives: family-run business treats customers like family
Located near Route 16 outside Greenwood, Willey Knives held its annual Case Knives Customer Appreciation Day July 16, and while customers were there to take full advantage of the sale, they were also there to recognize the man who started it all. Gerald Willey opened Willey Knives in 1970, and...
Cape Gazette
Alexandra Reed Baker in Recorder of Deeds race
Alexandra Reed Baker of Harbeson, a lifelong Sussex County resident, is running in the Sept. 13 Republican primary for the Sussex County Recorder of Deeds office held by Republican Scott Dailey. “I have a calling to serve the public. I have the skill set and desire to provide better service...
Cape Gazette
Milton food truck and music event set July 20
Milton Historical Society announced it will host Truckin’ with the Music from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, in conjunction with Milton’s Concerts in the Park. A family affair, Truckin’ will feature Top Five BBQ, Cindy’s Meals on Wheels, Fat Vinny’s, Kona Ice, and White & Associates Treats on the Milton Historical Society lot next to the museum. MHS will also offer Dogfish Head beer donated by Dogfish Head Brewery.
Tickets to The Maryland Renaissance Festival On Sale August 1st
The Maryland Renaissance Festival, a tradition for the entire family, begins its 46th season on August 27th and runs Saturdays and Sundays and Labor Day Monday through October 23rd for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts, entertainment, and merriment in Crownsville, near Annapolis, Maryland. The 27-acre Village of Revel...
The Dispatch
Margaritaville Project’s Stacked Parking Request Approved; OC Council Holds Off Vote On Property Conveyance
OCEAN CITY – The planned Margaritaville project encompassing an entire city block in the downtown area moved a little closer to fruition this week with at least one hurdle surpassed. The Mayor and Council on Monday had two agenda items for the proposed Margaritaville project between 13th and 14th...
WMDT.com
Servicios Latinos opens in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and local residents were out over the weekend celebrating a new business. Servicios Latinos, a Hispanic women-owned insurance company, opened on Sunday. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Maryland Weather: Alert day, dangerous heat and humidity
BALTIMORE -- Today is a #WJZAlertDay for extreme heat and humidity. Highs will reach the mid and upper 90s Thursday afternoon. Heat index values will reach around 102 degrees in Baltimore, but the Eastern Shore could see values as high as 104 degrees to 108 degrees. There will be a very small chance for a late-day storm Thursday, as a cold front and trough of low pressure swing through the region. Any storms with the type of heat and humidity we are expecting will likely be severe. The areas with the best chance for seeing these storms will be southern Maryland and the lower...
Baltimore student died of 'natural causes' on school field trip in Cecil Co.
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A 13-year-old Baltimore student died of natural causes during a school field trip in Cecil County on June 1, according to an autopsy. Deputies responded to NorthBay Adventure Camp for a cardiac arrest. Athumani Brown collapsed on the beach at NorthBay Adventure Camp and was initially treated by camp staff prior to the arrival of paramedics.
My Eastern Shore MD
Talbot County, MD
7
Followers
121
Post
923
Views
ABOUT
Weekly newspapers, serving Kent County, Queen Anne County, Caroline County and Dorchester County in Maryland.https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/
Comments / 0