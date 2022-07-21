Kent Island's Van Ornum earns crown

Related
Shark Caught in Nanticoke River
A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend. Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected.
fox29.com
Man reunited with pendant of late mother found on Rehoboth Beach
The family keepsake was discovered Sunday at Rehoboth Beach by a family on a weekend getaway. Thanks to the power of social media, the buried treasure would get claimed by a family from Dover, Delaware.
baltimorepositive.com
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 19 The county with the scarcest supply of crab cakes? Oh Caroline and hitting Market Street Public House in Denton
On the 19th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, it was time to head east again toward Ocean City for more beach time and the most difficult county to find a decent crab cake in the state of Maryland. Not a lot of municipalities in Caroline County but we found a good ‘cake and a world-class burger on the way to the Boardwalk at the Market Street Public House.
Baltimore student died of 'natural causes' on school field trip in Cecil Co.
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A 13-year-old Baltimore student died of natural causes during a school field trip in Cecil County on June 1, according to an autopsy. Deputies responded to NorthBay Adventure Camp for a cardiac arrest. Athumani Brown collapsed on the beach at NorthBay Adventure Camp and was initially treated by camp staff prior to the arrival of paramedics.
Maryland Lotto Enthusiast Wins Big To Help Fund Daughter's Tuition
A Maryland mother is helping ease the burden of her daughter's college tuition after winning a massive amount on a lucky Racetrax game, officials say. The 52-year-old mother got into the game because of her uncle, who told her to always stick with the longshots. The longshots proved to be worth it after bringing her a $30,946 win on Tuesday, July 12, according to Maryland Lottery officials.
Wbaltv.com
Coppermine to open sports center at former Carroll County high school
HAMPSTEAD, Md. — Coppermine is expanding again in Carroll County with plans to invest up to $6 million into turning a former high school into a sports and entertainment center. The youth and amateur sports company is partnering with local developer Blue Ocean to redevelop the North Carroll County...
Bay Net
Fishing Mentorship Offered By Maryland Department Of Natural Resources
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites college students and adults aged 18 and older to free mentored fishing training and practice sessions in August. The program will comprise four sessions in various locations in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, culminating with a fishing...
Chesapeake Bay Foundation Hires New VP For People
Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) President Hilary Falk is pleased to announce that Everett Marshall is CBF’s new Vice President for People. In this role, Marshall will oversee CBF’s hiring, recruitment, and benefits, as well as promote team building and an inclusive culture. Marshall has two decades of experience in human resources and management. He most recently worked as the Director of People, Performance, and Culture for the Center for Organizational Excellence.
Cape Gazette
Brimming Horn Meadery plans to open Seaford location this fall
Not long after celebrating its five-year anniversary, Brimming Horn Meadery is planning to expand its operations with a second location in Seaford opening this fall. Seaford City Council at its July 12 meeting approved a lease agreement with Brimming Horn, so the Milton-based business will be opening a second facility in the property at 106 Spring St. Similar to the current Milton property, it will include a tasting room, but will also be the primary production facility for both locations.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Dorchester, Somerset, St. Marys, Wicomico, Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-21 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calvert; Dorchester; Somerset; St. Marys; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 480 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CALVERT DORCHESTER SOMERSET ST. MARYS WICOMICO WORCESTER
Sterling crushes Fritz in States Attorney race
Leonardtown, MD- Jaymi Sterling prevailed in the Republican Primary over incumbent Richard Fritz in the 2022 St.Mary’s County States Attorney race. While the results are unofficial until certified in mid-August, Sterling cruised to a 71% victory as of 10 pm on the election night. There were roughly 2500 Republican mail-in ballots. Mathematically, Fritz cannot win.
Rollover crash closes I-95 North near Havre De Grace, 2 seriously injured
BALTIMORE -- A rollover crash Thursday morning on I-95 North near Havre De Grace left multiple people injured and the highway shut down, the Susquehanna Hose Company said. Maryland State Police said troopers responded about 7 a.m. to the crash on I-95 near mile marker 87.9. Police said the two right lanes and the shoulder are blocked as of 8 a.m.Two people suffered life-threatening injuries, while more people are being taken to local trauma centers, the hose company said. An MSP medevac helicopter will be landing at the Harford Jewish Center on Earlton Road, the hose company said. At least one person is being flown to Shock Trauma, according to state police. Maryland highway cameras show a serious backup on the highway as of 8 a.m.
explore venango
Say What?!: Maryland Lottery Player Wins Two $30,946 Prizes in 2 Months with Same Numbers
HYATTSVILLE, Maryland – A fan of the Maryland Lottery’s Racetrax virtual horse racing game won her second $30,946 prize in two months by placing the same bet on the same horses. The 51-year-old Hyattsville resident told Maryland Lottery officials that 11, 10, and 12 represent her favorite Racetrax...
VIDEO: Stay Close to Home with a Weekend in Queen Anne’s Co.
From the walking trails, fishing piers, beaches, and many options for dockside dining, Queen Anne’s County is a destination this summer.
Gunshot Victim Leaps Out Of Moving Vehicle On Route 295 In Anne Arundel County: State Police
A man is in the hospital with injuries sustained from jumping out of a moving vehicle after being shot on a Glen Burnie road, officials say. The 21-year-old victim was driving south on Route 295 when his vehicle was shot at around 2:45 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, according to Maryland State Police.
WMDT.com
Unofficial results for Dorchester Co. State’s Attorney
DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Unofficial results for the Dorchester County State’s Attorney race are coming in. In the Republican race, Amanda Leonard is currently leading with 54.5% of the votes, with Molly Fox at 33% and Kenneth Thalheimer at 12%. In the Democratic race, Kisha Petticolas sits at...
Residents of Lothian, MD filing petition urging county to re-examine special exception zoning permit issued over half a century ago
On Thursday, residents from Lothian, Maryland, filed a petition urging Anne Arundel County to re-examine a special exception zoning permit issued to Westport Reclamation, a sand and gravel reclamation site located on Sands Road in Lothian. The special exception permit was issued in 1967, has never been renewed or reviewed,...
Washingtonian.com
The Sunflowers Are Out. Here Are Places to See—and Pick—Them in Maryland and Virginia.
This article, originally posted in July 2021, was updated in July 2022. It’s the start of sunflower season, and whether you’re looking for a perfect photo op, some summer flowers to brighten your day, or a fun day with the kids, there are a number of sunflower fields in the area where you can pick and see blooms.
WMDT.com
Crash leads to arrest of Dover man on third DUI
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a man on his third DUI following a crash Monday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Division Street after it was reported that a gold GMC Sierra had hit a curb, utility pole, and a residence. The driver, identified as 51-year-old Angelo Albarran, was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash. Officers obtained a blood search warrant after Albarran showed signs of intoxication, and on release from the hospital, took him into custody.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Cecil; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CARROLL CECIL FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S WASHINGTON MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
