ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Kent Island's Van Ornum earns crown

My Eastern Shore MD
My Eastern Shore MD
 36 minutes ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qienw_0fsa6npI00

Sarah Van Ornum has not been pushed much this outdoor track season.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Shark Caught in Nanticoke River

A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend. Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected.
SALISBURY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 19 The county with the scarcest supply of crab cakes? Oh Caroline and hitting Market Street Public House in Denton

On the 19th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, it was time to head east again toward Ocean City for more beach time and the most difficult county to find a decent crab cake in the state of Maryland. Not a lot of municipalities in Caroline County but we found a good ‘cake and a world-class burger on the way to the Boardwalk at the Market Street Public House.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent County, MD
Sports
County
Kent County, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Daily Voice

Maryland Lotto Enthusiast Wins Big To Help Fund Daughter's Tuition

A Maryland mother is helping ease the burden of her daughter's college tuition after winning a massive amount on a lucky Racetrax game, officials say. The 52-year-old mother got into the game because of her uncle, who told her to always stick with the longshots. The longshots proved to be worth it after bringing her a $30,946 win on Tuesday, July 12, according to Maryland Lottery officials.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Fishing Mentorship Offered By Maryland Department Of Natural Resources

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites college students and adults aged 18 and older to free mentored fishing training and practice sessions in August. The program will comprise four sessions in various locations in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, culminating with a fishing...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Chesapeake Bay Foundation Hires New VP For People

Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) President Hilary Falk is pleased to announce that Everett Marshall is CBF’s new Vice President for People. In this role, Marshall will oversee CBF’s hiring, recruitment, and benefits, as well as promote team building and an inclusive culture. Marshall has two decades of experience in human resources and management. He most recently worked as the Director of People, Performance, and Culture for the Center for Organizational Excellence.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette

Brimming Horn Meadery plans to open Seaford location this fall

Not long after celebrating its five-year anniversary, Brimming Horn Meadery is planning to expand its operations with a second location in Seaford opening this fall. Seaford City Council at its July 12 meeting approved a lease agreement with Brimming Horn, so the Milton-based business will be opening a second facility in the property at 106 Spring St. Similar to the current Milton property, it will include a tasting room, but will also be the primary production facility for both locations.
SEAFORD, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Dorchester, Somerset, St. Marys, Wicomico, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calvert; Dorchester; Somerset; St. Marys; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 480 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CALVERT DORCHESTER SOMERSET ST. MARYS WICOMICO WORCESTER
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sterling crushes Fritz in States Attorney race

Leonardtown, MD- Jaymi Sterling prevailed in the Republican Primary over incumbent Richard Fritz in the 2022 St.Mary’s County States Attorney race. While the results are unofficial until certified in mid-August, Sterling cruised to a 71% victory as of 10 pm on the election night. There were roughly 2500 Republican mail-in ballots. Mathematically, Fritz cannot win.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rollover crash closes I-95 North near Havre De Grace, 2 seriously injured

BALTIMORE -- A rollover crash Thursday morning on I-95 North near Havre De Grace left multiple people injured and the highway shut down, the Susquehanna Hose Company said. Maryland State Police said troopers responded about 7 a.m. to the crash on I-95 near mile marker 87.9. Police said the two right lanes and the shoulder are blocked as of 8 a.m.Two people suffered life-threatening injuries, while more people are being taken to local trauma centers, the hose company said. An MSP medevac helicopter will be landing at the Harford Jewish Center on Earlton Road, the hose company said. At least one person is being flown to Shock Trauma, according to state police. Maryland highway cameras show a serious backup on the highway as of 8 a.m. 
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WMDT.com

Unofficial results for Dorchester Co. State’s Attorney

DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Unofficial results for the Dorchester County State’s Attorney race are coming in. In the Republican race, Amanda Leonard is currently leading with 54.5% of the votes, with Molly Fox at 33% and Kenneth Thalheimer at 12%. In the Democratic race, Kisha Petticolas sits at...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Residents of Lothian, MD filing petition urging county to re-examine special exception zoning permit issued over half a century ago

On Thursday, residents from Lothian, Maryland, filed a petition urging Anne Arundel County to re-examine a special exception zoning permit issued to Westport Reclamation, a sand and gravel reclamation site located on Sands Road in Lothian. The special exception permit was issued in 1967, has never been renewed or reviewed,...
LOTHIAN, MD
WMDT.com

Crash leads to arrest of Dover man on third DUI

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a man on his third DUI following a crash Monday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Division Street after it was reported that a gold GMC Sierra had hit a curb, utility pole, and a residence. The driver, identified as 51-year-old Angelo Albarran, was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash. Officers obtained a blood search warrant after Albarran showed signs of intoxication, and on release from the hospital, took him into custody.
DOVER, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Cecil; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CARROLL CECIL FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S WASHINGTON MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
My Eastern Shore MD

My Eastern Shore MD

Talbot County, MD
7
Followers
121
Post
923
Views
ABOUT

Weekly newspapers, serving Kent County, Queen Anne County, Caroline County and Dorchester County in Maryland.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy