Kent Island's Van Ornum earns crown

BALTIMORE -- A rollover crash Thursday morning on I-95 North near Havre De Grace left multiple people injured and the highway shut down, the Susquehanna Hose Company said. Maryland State Police said troopers responded about 7 a.m. to the crash on I-95 near mile marker 87.9. Police said the two right lanes and the shoulder are blocked as of 8 a.m.Two people suffered life-threatening injuries, while more people are being taken to local trauma centers, the hose company said. An MSP medevac helicopter will be landing at the Harford Jewish Center on Earlton Road, the hose company said. At least one person is being flown to Shock Trauma, according to state police. Maryland highway cameras show a serious backup on the highway as of 8 a.m.

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO