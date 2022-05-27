ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Pretty cosy for a FORT! Converted Victorian citadel in Kent which served as an anti-aircraft battery in World War Two - and comes with 50 acres of land – goes on the market for £1.5million

By Mark Tovey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A Victorian fort, which acted as an anti-aircraft battery in World War Two and has now been converted into a home, is on the market for £1.5 million.

Set within 50 acres of land, Fort Borstal features an extensive network of Napoleonic underground tunnels and a two-bedroom house.

The five-sided citadel was built in 1875 by convict labour in a bid to hold the high ground southwest of Rochester, Kent.

It was one of four forts that ringed nearby Chatham - home to the historic Royal Navy dockyard.

It became the base of an anti-aircraft battery in World War Two, shooting down German aircraft targeting the military docks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9pvT_0fsa5zHP00
A network of Napoleonic tunnels in the in citadel in Rochester, Kent, leads down to the old magazine chambers where the owners have created their own private bar and entertainment area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXsOd_0fsa5zHP00
The fortress, which extends to approximately 8.3 acres, includes The Guards' House - a two bedroom property with a cosy living room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZ3mS_0fsa5zHP00
The pentagonal fortress was built in 1875 by convict labour in a bid to hold the high ground southwest of Rochester, Kent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46gX6l_0fsa5zHP00
Within the heart of the fort lies the Officers' and Sergeants' Mess, off which there is a kitchen and a drawing room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqO70_0fsa5zHP00
The Victorian citadel which served as a WW2 anti-aircraft battery has gone on the market with a price tag of £1.5m
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uSZg_0fsa5zHP00
Fort Borstal features an extensive network of Napoleonic underground tunnels

After the conflict, the site was transformed into a pig farm and was used as a store for the nearby Young Offenders Institution.

It was sold in 1991 to a company hoping to turn it into a museum but the project was never completed.

Since then the site has been transformed into a residential property with no public access.

But the historic Fort is back on the public market with estate agents Savills - and has received offers in excess of £1.5 million.

The fortress itself extends to approximately 8.3 acres, which includes The Guards' House - a two bedroom property with the potential to be extended.

At the front of the house is a small turfed garden and to the side are four former large water tanks - two of which have been converted to workshop space which could provide additional accommodation.

Within the heart of the fort lies the Officers' and Sergeants' Mess which has undergone a recent refurbishment.

Partly built into the defences, the space comprises a wide entrance hall off which there is a kitchen and a drawing room - both with feature arched windows overlooking a courtyard.

The property also has two bedrooms and a bathroom - the latter of which houses a recycled shower which started life on retired British ocean liner, Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2).

On the first floor lies the main bedroom with steps up to the ramparts, which enjoy views over the Medway Valley.

And at the centre of the base are nine former casemates - fortified gun emplacements - which were once used as a lodge for the soldiers based there and now provide stables and storage space.

There is also a large parking area to the east of the site which has recently been renovated, along with a small secure compound that is currently let.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xszb6_0fsa5zHP00
Estate agents Savills said they were 'anticipating a very high level of interest from across a wide spectrum of potential buyers'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRmtI_0fsa5zHP00
The Victorian citadel in Rochester, Kent, enjoys views over the Medway Valley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fE5IQ_0fsa5zHP00
Set over 50 acres, the impressive property has an extensive network of tunnels, The Guards' House, the Officers' and Sergeants' Mess, a large parking area, stables and storage space
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rskNX_0fsa5zHP00
The property was sold in 1991 to a company hoping to turn it into a museum but the project was never completed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBNSk_0fsa5zHP00
The site is now a residential property with no public access 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbIaj_0fsa5zHP00
Baywatch star David Hasselhoff filmed a mockumentary series at the site in 2014

The current owners, who are looking to downsize after a labour of love spanning two decades, have used the unique layout and size of the subterranean network to create a number of spaces that have been used in various film and music video shoots in recent years.

Baywatch star David Hasselhoff filmed his six-part mockumentary series 'Hoff the Record' at the site in 2014.

To add to the intrigue, the tunnels lead down to the old magazine chambers where the owners have created their own private bar and entertainment area.

Chris Spofforth, from Savills, said: 'Without question, this is one of the most unusual sales I have been instructed on in my career.

'Not only does it have a wealth of history, Fort Borstal also presents an utterly unique opportunity to acquire a one-of-a-kind site that offers an exciting renovation or redevelopment project that brings with it an array of possible future uses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtCRK_0fsa5zHP00
At the front of the house is a small turfed garden and to the side are four former large water tanks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgAG2_0fsa5zHP00
After WW2, the site was transformed into a pig farm and was used as a store for the nearby Young Offenders Institution

'This spectacular and diverse property, the likes of which may not be seen again, is complemented by the viticulture, equestrian, natural capital and leisure potential of the sale, subject to the necessary consents.

'Communications across Kent have improved significantly in recent years and the area is particularly popular, not only in terms of the property market, but with both domestic and international tourists with its proximity to European transport links and to the Heritage Coast.

'There is such outstanding variety and opportunity within Fort Borstal and we are anticipating a very high level of interest from across a wide spectrum of potential buyers.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Always read the fine print! Montana mansion that sits on its own PRIVATE ISLAND hits the market for $72 MILLION (but owners will have to contend with unfinished interiors AND rumored sea monster akin to the Loch Ness Monster)

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home. The huge house, which is located on its own private island - Cromwell Island - in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana, measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Two women, 23 and 28, missing after going off 12ft 'drowning machine' dam on Memorial Day while floating down Virginia river with ten others on paddleboards and tubes

Two women enjoying a Memorial Day on the water are missing after they knocked off their floatation devices and were swept up in the roiling current under low Virginia dam sometimes referred to as a 'drowning machine.'. Rescue workers, family and friends are desperately searching for Laura E. Winstead, 23,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hasselhoff
Daily Mail

Council refuse couple's desperate pleas to remove massive jacaranda tree despite the fact it could destroy their house and has TAKEN OVER their backyard

An elderly couple's desperate attempts to have a giant jacaranda tree removed from their rear deck have been dismissed by council. Pensioners Ian and Roz have had their small Chippendale home entirely engulfed by the massive tree that is now so big it covers six neighbouring properties and threatens to fall on their house.
U.K.
Daily Mail

World's oldest living person, at 121 years old, is discovered in Brazil by a mobile medical team: Maria Gomes de Reis was born June 16, 1900, and lived her long life in the same small village

Brazilian officials believe they may have stumbled upon the oldest living person in the world after doctors treated a 121-year-old woman at her home. The shocking discovery was made when a mobile medical team was dispatched to the Bom Jesus da Lapa residence of Maria Gomes dos Reis. Gomes dos...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victorian#Citadel#Forts#Anti Aircraft#World War#Housing List#Royal Navy#German#House
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Treasure hunters seeking Nazi gold worth £200MILLION say they have discovered a 5ft metal canister buried at Polish conservatory where they believe Hitler's troops stashed four-ton haul

Treasure hunters digging for Nazi gold say they have found a metal canister which could contain four tons of looted WWII treasure. Lying around 10ft below the surface, the canister is thought to be between 4 and 5ft in length and 50cm in diameter. The discovery was made using a...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Daily Mail

Russian cruise missile that hit Ukrainian chemical plant was just yards away from striking fertiliser plant which would have 'engulfed Odessa completely in toxic cloud'

A Russian cruise missile narrowly avoided causing an environmental disaster when it crashed into a Ukrainian chemical plant in the southern port city of Odessa. The 2,200mph Kalibr rocket struck the ammonia plant in a false flag operation at around 5pm on Friday, May 20, missing its storage tanks by just 100 yards.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee

A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

378K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy