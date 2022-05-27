Love Island contestants to attend inclusivity seminars exploring use of language, microaggressions and 'being a good ally' as duty of care package gets a woke shake-up

Love Island contestants will be given inclusivity training, round the clock access to mental health experts and bespoke guidance on how to cope with instant fame as part of an extensive care package implemented ahead of its latest series.

The popular ITV2 show will return to Majorca for an eighth series in June, and producers have ensured its latest crop of singletons are given plenty of professional guidance as part of their duty of care protocol - before, during and after their stay in the Spanish villa.

Ahead of this series, contestants will be offered video training and guidance covering appropriate inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, as well as general behaviours and microaggressions.

All change: Love Island contestants will be given inclusivity training and bespoke guidance on how to cope with instant fame (pictured: The cast of 2021)

Pre-filming psychological and medical assessments, including reviews conducted by an independent doctor, psychological consultant and reports from each Islander’s own GP to check their respective medical histories, are also required.

The inclusion training, which Islanders are offered prior to entering the Villa, consists of conversations chaired by BCOMS (Black Collective of Media in Sport) founder Leon Mann MBE.

It also included DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) consultant Hayley Bennett, disability specialist Shani Dhanda and broadcaster Sean Fletcher.

Coming soon: Laura Whitmore will return to host the eighth series of Love Island in June

The discussions have been devised to tackle topics including inclusive language, behaviour, creating safe spaces and being a good ally.

Additionally, prospective Islanders will watch a video fronted by the show’s executive producer and head of welfare interviewing former Islanders about their experiences on the show.

This includes details on the two week period before they enter the Villa, how to cope being filmed 24 hours a day, the interaction they will have with producers in the Villa, the support provided to family members, dealing with social media trolling, and adapting to life away from the show.

New and improved: The Love Island villa in Majorca finally looks near completion with less than two weeks left to go until the launch of the new series

As always registered mental health professional engaged throughout the whole series - from pre-filming to aftercare.

Potential Islanders are also required to fully disclose in confidence any medical history that would be relevant to their inclusion in the Villa and the production’s ability to provide a suitable environment for them.

The cast will also be told they should consider all the potential implications of taking part in the show - in particular the negative feedback they might receive on social media - and work through this decision-making process with their families.

Racy: Love Island bosses have confirmed the show will officially be back on June 6th, with resident narrator Iain Stirling claiming it will be the 'sexiest' season yet

It comes after Love Island previously addressed their duty of care after two islanders; Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, and host Caroline Flack, tragically died by suicide within a period of 20 months.

After Mike's death in 2019, producers announced key changes to Islanders' duty of care and said all would be able to access therapy sessions, social media and financial training, and a minimum of 14 months of 'proactive' contact.

The ITV show addressed their duty of care after two islanders; Sophie and Mike and host Caroline tragically died by suicide within a period of 20 months.

Sophie, 32, took her own life back in June 2018 after appearing on season two of the show two years prior. Her heartbroken boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, 25, took his own life just 20 days later.

Mike rose to fame on the third season of the show. The 26-year-old footballer tragically lost his life to suicide a year after Sophie in March 2019.

And in February 2020, the host of Love Island, Caroline, was found dead at her home after taking her own life, a day after hearing the Crown Prosecution Service would go ahead with a trial for allegedly attacking her boyfriend Lewis Burton in 2019.

Following contestant Mike's passing in 2019, ITV stated the team had ramped up the aftercare available to stars who appear on the show.

'We are outlining today our welfare processes follow three key stages: pre-filming, filming and aftercare,' creative Director ITV Studios Entertainment Richard Cowles said at the time.

'We are increasing our post filming support to help Islanders following their time in villa.'

Heartbreaking: In February 2020, the host of Love Island, Caroline Flack (pictured), was found dead at her home after taking her own life, a day after hearing the Crown Prosecution Service would go ahead with a trial for allegedly attacking her boyfriend Lewis Burton in 2019

The network said each contestant now receives 'bespoke training on dealing with social media and advice on finance and adjusting to life back home, a minimum of eight therapy sessions when they return home, and proactive contact with islanders for a period of 14 months up until the end of the next series,' among other details.

ITV has previously been accused of 'hypocrisy' after The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed permanently following the death of guest Steven Dymond, 63, who was found dead a week after appearing on the programme.

Love Island bosses have confirmed the show will officially be back on June 6th, with resident narrator Iain Stirling claiming it will be the 'sexiest' season yet.

He told OK!: 'I know it's got a fire pit because I talked about that in the trailer and I imagine if there's more working out space it'll be the sexiest series we've ever had.'

The narrator - who is married to show host Laura Whitmore - added he's 'confident' that the show will always have 'great moments'.

He added: 'Every season there have been some absolute blinders. Like after Casa Amor when Shaughna told Callum "congrats, hun" after he recoupled with Molly.

'Or with the "who kissed who?" debacle between Georgia and Jack.'

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9:00pm from Monday, June 6th.

Love Island: What have Islanders said about their time and care on the show?

Niall Aslam

Niall Aslam revealed last year that he had to leave the series in 2018 after nine days due to stress-induced psychosis and hallucinations.

In a candid video shared in December, Niall, 25, confessed he was prescribed heavy medication after he lost touch of reality and began hallucinating.

The social media, who has Asperger's, star also confirmed he suffered from severe depression when he exited hospital and needed to be monitored by a crisis team.

Amy Hart

Just last month, Amy Hart said that her parents were warned about 'harrowing' scenes she had filmed during her stint on Love Island.

The flight attendant, 28, who quit the 2019 series after a heartbreaking split from Curtis Prichard, took part in a talk about mental health on the show at the Cambridge Union.

Amy explained: 'They are in constant contact with your family as well so they would call my parents and say, "Okay so tonight's episode, you are going to find it quite harrowing but I am in the gallery now, I'm looking at Amy, she's with the girls and she is fine".

'And my mum kept saying to the producers, "She does know she can leave, doesn't she? She does know she can leave whenever she wants?" and they're like, "Yes, she knows she can leave".

'But I just thought, it's hard for us to live it, it must be so hard for our parents to watch it.'

Amy previously told Grazia in 2019 about the care on offer: 'I can’t fault the support. People have had a lot of bad things to say about them and they might have upped the aftercare, but it’s the same team who’ve worked on the show for five years. I don’t agree with the criticism – they are amazing.'

Rosie Williams

Rosie Williams took part in a talk about mental health on the show at the Cambridge Union in May, saying there was a therapist on set at all times.

Welsh solicitor Rosie, 29, also claimed she once told show bosses to 'get her off set' because she was at 'breaking point' after filming one of the series' challenges.

The reality star recalled how she had to get off set quickly following a challenge where Adam Collard had to put make-up on her whilst blindfolded, which she said made her feel 'completely humiliated'.

Olivia Bowen

Olivia Bowen told MailOnline in 2019: 'I was in constant contact with the producers for a very long time. I got offered psychological tests when I got out.

'I got offered counselling when I got out. I got a list of agencies. Honestly, they really did look after me, and Alex. They always checked in with us, and I’m still good friends with them now. Love Island is there for you if you need them.'

Laura Anderson

Laura Anderson spoke about her experience on the show during a Build London interview in 2019.

The reality star recalled: 'My experience with it all was amazing. It’s not just aftercare, it’s before, during and after.

'In there as well they are constantly monitoring you. Producers are always asking if you’re OK. I feel like probably all of our experiences were really good.'