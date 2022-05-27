ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ABBA's Benny Andersson reveals Voyage digital concert residency has already sold 380,000 tickets as he shares hopes for worldwide tour

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

ABBA's Benny Andersson has revealed the band's Voyage digital concert residency has already sold 380,000 tickets as he shared his hopes for a worldwide tour.

The Swedish singer, 75, said the current ticket sales will keep the digital concert, which is performed by avatars of the ABBA stars, going for at least a few months.

The avatar-led show opened for a preview performance at a 3,000-capacity purpose-built arena in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zom13_0fsZtGgo00
Popular: ABBA's Benny Andersson has revealed that the band's Voyage digital concert residency has already sold 380,000 tickets as he shared hopes for a worldwide tour

Speaking to Variety about the show, Benny said despite the massive ticket sales, they still need to sell more tickets before considering taking the unique residency to the United States.

'This has to get on its feet first. We have to see how attractive it is, he explained.

'We've sold 380,000 tickets or so, it's good for a couple months, we need to see if it sells more tickets.'

Benny said he felt London was the right place to open the residency and revealed US promoters will viewing the show to see if it would work for Las Vegas audiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLvgF_0fsZtGgo00
Success: The Swedish singer (pictured with Agnetha), 75, said the ticket sales will keep the digital concert, which is performed by ABBAtars, going for at least a few months

The immersive concert is currently accepting bookings until May 2023 and it is expected that it will head on a worldwide tour after its lengthy London stint.

Benny reunited with his bandmates Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad to watch the digital show on Thursday, before they took to the stage for the final curtain call.

Avatars of the band members - or ABBAtars as they have become known as - appeared on stage in 1970s silver sequinned ensembles to perform the band's number one hits in an eerily realistic 95-minute stage show.

Benny's comments about ticket sales come after it was revealed that ABBA needs to recoup £140million to cover the costs of their immersive digital concerts, which open to the public on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hIIN_0fsZtGgo00
'This has to get on its feet first': Benny said despite the massive ticket sales, the band still need to sell more tickets and see how popular it is before considering taking it to the United States
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N39at_0fsZtGgo00
Wow! The immersive concert is currently accepting bookings until May 2023 and it is expected to head on a worldwide tour after its lengthy London stint

After investing huge sums in the flashy technology to create the show, the band have shunned corporate sponsorship, working exclusively with Swedish firm Oceanbird.

Bandmate Benny's son Ludvig Andersson, who is serving as the project's music producer, told The Telegraph that no band had tried a virtual performance before because 'it's so bloody expensive'.

'We also need lots of people to come and see it for a very long time,' he added.

The 95-minute high-tech concert was created by the four members of the pop group dressing up in motion-capture suits to pre-record the performance.

The voices and movements are the real quartet, but the performers onstage at the 3,000-capacity venue are digital avatars, who uncannily depict ABBA in their 1970s heyday in glittering sequinned ensembles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnLSb_0fsZtGgo00
They're back: Benny reunited with his bandmates Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad to watch the digital show, before they took to the stage for the final curtain call
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Gbwx_0fsZtGgo00
Flashy: Avatars of the band members - or ABBAtars as they have become known as - appeared on stage in 1970s silver sequinned ensembles to perform the band's number one hits

The realistic avatars were created using motion capture and other technology by Industrial Light and Magic, the special effects firm founded by Star Wars director George Lucas.

Over five weeks, the band recorded their movements with 160 cameras trained on them and an 85-person crew manning the operation, which were then used as reference points to create the avatars.

An impressive one billion computing hours were then collectively logged from 1,000 special effects pioneers across four different studios to create the end result, ABBA Voyage.

During the concert, the ABBAtars appeared on a 65million pixel screen, with lights and other effects creating a futuristic 2D performance, made more realistic by an accompanying ten-piece band.

After the preview performance, with the residency opening to the public on Friday, critics hailed the technology for being 'realistic' and avoiding the 'ghoulish' feel of hologram shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PmWyO_0fsZtGgo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhOaC_0fsZtGgo00

The Daily Mail's Adrian Thrills heaped praise on the show, which is booking until May 2023, as he gave it a generous four-star review, commending the avatars for their 'realistic' look.

Describing the show as 'a concert like no other', he wrote: 'For those lucky enough to witness last night's opening show of Abba's virtual London residency, there was only one conclusion: Mamma Mia! How can we resist you?'

But he noted the inevitable downside of an avatar-led concert, as he admitted that there couldn't be any interaction with the audience or spontaneous moments as normally seen in a live performance.

'The staging was undoubtedly spectacular, but there are still innate shortcomings in any virtual show,' he concluded.

And The Guardian's Alexis Petridis gave an equally glowing review as he said it was almost 'impossible' to not recognise the eerily realistic avatars as the real thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsJCG_0fsZtGgo00
Technology: The 95-minute high-tech concert was created by the pop group dressing up in motion-capture suits to pre-record the performance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nrHm_0fsZtGgo00
Impressive: The Daily Mail's Adrian Thrills heaped praise on the show, which is booking until May 2023, as he gave it a generous four-star review. Pictured: ABBA in 1974

Awarding the show a rave five-star review, he penned: 'The effect [of the avatars] is genuinely jaw-dropping. Watching the four figures on the stage, it's almost impossible to tell you're not watching human beings: occasionally, there's a hint of video game uncanny valley about the projections on the giant screens either side of the stage, but your attention is continually drawn to the human-sized avatars.'

The 6,710-square-metre theatre will host eight shows a week and will allow for a 360-degree immersive experience, giving fans the chance to get up close and personal with the recreations of the superstars.

The show saw the digital band deliver a hit-filled set featuring tracks such as Knowing Me, Knowing You, Fernando and Mamma Mia while the real-life Abba watched on from the stands.

In a nod to the venue's east London location, Andersson's 'Abba-tar' kicked off a rendition of their song SOS by playing the EastEnders theme at the piano.

And during Chiquitita, the band played against a backdrop of a giant sun that was slowly eclipsed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajJZT_0fsZtGgo00
One more time! The pop pioneers originally split up in 1982, but reformed earlier this year to record ninth studio album Voyage and unveil plans for an immersive digital stage show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwbVs_0fsZtGgo00
Fun! The theatre will host eight shows a week and will allow for a 360-degree immersive experience, giving fans the chance to get up close with the recreations of the superstars

Numerous outfit changes saw the band don sparkly dresses and cowboy boots, denim jumpsuits and futuristic space suits featuring neon detailing.

During their version of Waterloo, Ulvaeus jokingly recalled how the UK jury awarded them zero points at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974.

The band closed with The Winner Takes It All before the real-life Abba took to the stage, flanked by the show's director and producer, and embraced each other to loud cheers and applause.

Speaking ahead of the shows, Björn revealed Voyage would be ABBA's last album and recounted the 'emotionally charged' moment the quartet secretly watched fans react to their concert from within the arena.

Talking to The Sun, Björn revealed: 'I don't think there will be any more music with ABBA. I think that was definitely our last album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgyXS_0fsZtGgo00
Awesome: The state-of-the-art concert - booking until May 2023 - features ABBA performing as holograms of themselves in their heyday

'It's very emotional at times. The lifesize avatars that you see on stage together with the live musicians, you have to pinch yourself. Even I get the feeling that they really are there.'

Explaining the process, Björn added that it was difficult for the band to choose which songs that avatars would perform as he said: 'It took some time but finally we arrived at something which has a nice dynamic. But if we had gone on tour we would have played something like this.'

In an interview with The Mirror, he also detailed the 'emotional' moment he watched the concert for the first time alongside bandmates Benny, Anni-Frid and Agnetha, as they secretly joined fans for the show.

Björn confessed: 'We were sitting away back in the darkness, so nobody saw us. It was a special moment for me and my entire family who are coming over to watch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wozhb_0fsZtGgo00
Return: The pop pioneers originally split up in 1982, but reformed earlier this year to record ninth studio album Voyage and unveil plans for an immersive digital stage show 

'Many are too young to have seen me on stage. It was very emotionally charged to say the least.'

And in an interview with Australia's A Current Affair, Björn teased of the digital show: 'That's the vision we have, an experience that nobody has ever had in music.'

'You know to sit in the audience on opening night and see this thing, see ourselves... it's going to be weird and wonderful,' he added.

The pop pioneers originally split up in 1982, but reformed earlier this year to record ninth studio album Voyage and unveil plans for an immersive digital stage show.

But bandmembers Benny and Bjorn insist the reunion is a one-off, with the band unlikely to record more music following the release of first latest album Voyage, after 39 years in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V88wZ_0fsZtGgo00
Music: Benny and Bjorn (pictured with Agnetha and Anni in 1976) insist the reunion is a one-off, with the band unlikely to record more music following the release of first latest album Voyage

The group became household names after winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with hit single Waterloo.

They went on to release tracks including Mama Mia!, Dancing Queen, Take a Chance On Me and Thank You For The Music before walking away from the music industry.

The foursome previously said they would never reform despite their huge worldwide popularity, and reaching more than 400million album sales over 50 years.

The Waterloo group went their separate ways at the height of their career, and during their final years Björn divorced bandmate Agnetha whilst Benny and Frida split up, too.

They performed together for the first time in decades in 2016 at a private event, which marked the 50th anniversary of the first meeting between songwriters Björn and Benny.

ABBA VOYAGE: WHAT THE CRITICS ARE SAYING

Daily Mail

Rating:

Adrian Thrills heaped praise on the opening night show as he gave it a generous four-star review, commending the avatars for their 'realistic' look and 'rocking' performance.

Describing the show as 'a concert like no other', he wrote: 'For those lucky enough to witness last night's opening show of Abba's virtual London residency, there was only one conclusion: Mamma Mia! How can we resist you?'

The Guardian

Rating:

Alexis Petridis gave an equally glowing review as he said it was almost 'impossible' to not recognise the eerily realistic avatars as the real thing.

Awarding the show a rave five-star review, he penned: 'The effect [of the avatars] is genuinely jaw-dropping. Watching the four figures on the stage, it's almost impossible to tell you're not watching human beings: occasionally, there's a hint of video game uncanny valley about the projections on the giant screens either side of the stage, but your attention is continually drawn to the human-sized avatars.'

Huffington Post

Rating:

Another incredible five-star review was given by Huffington Post critic Matt Bagwell, who described the digital show as a 'mind-blowing feast for the senses'.

'It is quite simply, awe-inspiring,' he gushed. 'If the acoustics weren't so impressive, I swear I would have heard 3000 jaws simultaneously hit the floor.'

The Times

Rating:

Elsewhere, Will Hodgkinson described the show as an ABBA 'singalong' with an accompanying light show as he admitted that a live in-person performance would have been better.

He wrote: 'Is this the future? Should we get rid of pop stars and replace them with compliant spirit people? I'll stick with humanity, not least because when the real Abba came on at the end it provided the truly emotional moment.

'Still, for a show that combined live music, 3D spectacle and something else entirely, it was out of this world.'

The Telegraph

Rating:

Chief music critic Neil McCormick praised ABBA's return to stage with a 20-song set as a 'blockbuster multimedia CGI spectacular' and an 'entertainment extravaganza' as he gave it a four-star review.

'There's a cinematic sweep to the production that will have today's pop superstars looking on with envy, wondering how they might replicate such trickery at their own gigs,' he wrote.

'The truth is, it would be impossible for any actual band to pull off something this spectacular.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Golden coach returns for Mall pageant: Queen's famous carriage is seen on streets of London for first time in 20 years at Jubilee rehearsal

The spectacular Gold State Coach was seen on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years yesterday. Despite thunder, hail and lightening, the priceless royal vehicle was seen in The Mall, pulled by eight Windsor Greys. Built in 1762, it is the third-oldest coach in the UK and will leave the Royal Mews for the first time since the Golden Jubilee. The Armed Forces also took to the streets from 4.30am to rehearse for Sunday’s £15million Jubilee pageant.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Agnetha Faltskog
Person
Benny Andersson
Daily Mail

All aboard! Meghan Markle donned £995 naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead for BBQ with Prince Harry and Archie - days before she is due to travel to the UK for Queen's Jubilee

The Duchess of Sussex donned a naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead as she attended a BBQ over the weekend with the Duke. Meghan Markle, 40, has been on hand to support her husband Prince Harry, 37, and his polo team, Los Padres, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in recent weeks.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voyage#Music Group#Music Industry#Swedish
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp thrills fans with surprise performance at Jeff Beck concert in England before meeting them outside venue after flying in straight from $100m libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp left his libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard and jetted to England where he surprised concertgoers by performing with Jeff Beck at the guitar legend’s show on Sunday. Depp spent Sunday night onstage after apparently flying straight to Sheffield City Hall to rock with Beck, performing a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Eugenie will split time between PORTUGAL and Frogmore Cottage after husband Jack Brooksbank landed new job - as experts say Sussexes will be able to visit UK as much as they want after renewing lease

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will now split their time between Portugal and Frogmore Cottage, it was reported today - as a royal expert said Meghan and Harry's decision to renew their lease on the property will enable them to visit as much as they want and 'cause complete chaos'.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Mail

Kirsty Young says painful fibromyalgia left her struggling to do simple chores and 'walking away from Desert Island Discs was hard but it was clearly the only option' as she returns to the BBC to front the Queen's Jubilee coverage

Kirsty Young has revealed that she was unable to do simple chores and struggled with low moods because of her fibromyalgia. The Scottish broadcaster, 53, was diagnosed with secondary fibromyalgia in 2018, which is a condition that causes chronic pain throughout the body and makes sufferers extremely tired. She was also diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
Daily Mail

One's 'lovin it! McDonald's records a new regal version of its famous jingle with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and launches limited edition porcelain 'packaging' to celebrate the Jubilee

Fast food is not particularly regal, but even McDonald's is getting in on the Jubilee action with three ways of marking the Queen's celebrations - including replacing its jingle with a specially-recorded version. Teaming up with the London-based Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the company recorded the new version. The 'ba da...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

One day to go - and we can't wait to get the party started! Model Red Arrows, a knitted effigy of the Queen... and miles of bunting. How Britons are gearing up for the big Jubilee bash

From hanging Union Jack flags across streets and gardens to knitting life-sized figures of the Queen, Britain has gone Jubilee mad. While official celebrations won’t start until Thursday, the public’s preparations are already in full swing with Britons up and down the country making quirky tributes to the 96-year-old monarch.
WORLD
CBS New York

Filipino food making a splash in the culinary world

NEW YORK - On the final day of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we have one more member of our AAPI community to spotlight.A chef and cookbook author is embracing the wave of recognition Filipino Americans are experiencing on a national stage.As CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports, it was a breakout year for artists with Filipino roots at the 2022 Grammy Awards: Bruno Mars, Saweetie, Elle King, H.E.R., and Olivia Rodrigo. They landed an impressive 22 Grammy nominations between them. Also this year, Kasama, an eatery in Chicago, became the first Filipino restaurant in America to earn a Michelin star. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: A few empty seats for the first New Zealand Test should not be a reason for mass panic... England's abysmal red-ball form may have something to do with it, so suggestions of an embarrassment for Lord's are exaggerated

It is not as if Lord's is going to be half-empty at the start of Thursday's first Test against New Zealand and throughout the Bank Holiday weekend. There may be around 1,000 empty seats on the first day in a ground that now holds 31,600. And, as it stands, anyone fancying a day at the cricket on Sunday should be able to get in quite easily.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

378K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy