Simon Pegg climbs a mountain with co-star Minnie Driver as they film their new comedy Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Simon Pegg cut a dapper figure on Thursday as she filmed scenes for his new movie Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose in the Yorkshire dales.

The actor, 52, donned a vintage suit for the 1930s set movie as he climbed a hill with his windswept co-star Minnie Driver, 52.

The upcoming comedy sees Simon play para-psychologist Nandor Fodor, who is sent to investigate strange occurrences on the Isle of Man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtPIC_0fsZiJEM00
Co-stars: Simon Pegg, 52, cut a dapper figure in a vintage suit as he climbed a mountain with co-star Minnie Driver, 52, to film scenes for his new comedy Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose in the Yorkshire dales on Thursday

Simon looked smart in the pin stripped three-piece-suit which was worn with a cream shirt, burnt orange tie and gold pin.

The costume department layered the look with a long cream mackintosh as well a striking brown fedora and hiking boots.

The Hot Fuzz actor showed off a grey and ginger beard as his hair salt and pepper hair poked out from beneath his hat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Azod_0fsZiJEM00
All dressed up: The costume department layered the look with a long cream mackintosh as well a striking brown fedora and hiking boots

Co-star Minnie's character wrapped up warm in a teal double breasted coat as she too slipped her feet into walking boots.

Seemingly sporting natural make-up look the Good Willing Hunting actress' hair blew in the wind beneath her lavender beret.

The duo appeared in high spirits as they returned from the mountain top filming location to the warm green room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6oJ4_0fsZiJEM00
Windy: Co-star Minnie's character wrapped up warm in a teal double breasted coat as she too slipped her feet into walking boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iuvej_0fsZiJEM00
Spooky: The upcoming comedy sees Simon play para-psychologist Nandor Fodor, who is sent to investigate strange occurrences on the Isle of Man

The film, directed by Adam Sigal, is based on true events and follows Simon as the Hungarian-American psychoanalyst on his search to discover a talking Mongoose named Gef.

While Minnie will play his plucky assistant Anne as they journey into uncharted territories.

They were joined on the windy set by fellow co-stars Gary Beadle (EastEnders) and Tim Downie (Paddington).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mje3e_0fsZiJEM00
Can't wait: The film, directed by Adam Sigal, is based on true events and follows Simon as the Hungarian-American psychoanalyst on his search to discover a talking Mongoose named Gef
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44x3F4_0fsZiJEM00
In character: While Minnie will play his plucky assistant Anne as they journey into uncharted territories

The actors wrapped up in modern padded jackets over their vintage costumes between takes.

This comes after Minnie recently spoke out about her 'complex' feelings surrounding the #MeToo movement, admitting that while it was 'satisfying' to see many female colleagues receiving justice, she also struggled watching 'disingenuous' women discuss their experience.

The movement went viral in 2017 following numerous sexual-abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence and Uma Thurman leading a number of high profile stars discussing their experiences.

And the actress waded into the debate as she spoke about the movement on How To Fail with Elizabeth Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYaxO_0fsZiJEM00
Joining in: The pair were joined on the windy set by fellow co-stars Gary Beadle (left) and Tim Downie (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pq4tu_0fsZiJEM00

She recalled: 'God, it was so satisfying. It was so amazing. It was just so amazing to finally feel all these women like a lot of whose stories I already knew, because you talk in the business, everybody knew everybody knew who not to be left alone in a room with.

'Everybody knew to hear those publicly, to see them not being shouted down, to see these women going 'Oh, my goodness, we can stand together. And if we stand together, then our voices are stronger.' It was so satisfying

'And then I've got to say the other part of that was the kind of astonishment that women that I knew were being super disingenuous about their involvement, women who had been completely complicit and wanted to get ahead by doing certain things, who were then suddenly standing up saying 'yes, yes, it was awful. It was awful'.

'I realised just, in a way that was another expression of the abuse of everybody, was that wanting to co-op the idea of being a victim later on having been completely fine with doing certain things is also being a victim of those things. So it was really complex.'

Minnie did not specify who she was referring to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRD7o_0fsZiJEM00
Speaking out: This comes after Minnie recently spoke out about her 'complex' feelings surrounding the #MeToo movement, admitting that while it was 'satisfying' to see many female colleagues receiving justice, she also struggled watching 'disingenuous' women discuss their experience

