Real Estate

Fancy buying a beach hut? You'll need £10k more than last year as the average asking price climbs to £50,000 amid growing demand

By Myra Butterworth For MailOnline
 4 days ago

Beach huts were always highly sought-after, with some choice beachfront locations attracting asking prices that are higher than Britain's average house price.

But their popularity has stepped up a gear in the past year, as people seek to enjoy a better work life balance and more holidays near home following the pandemic.

This higher demand and low supply has translated into higher asking prices, according to Rightmove.

It says the average asking price for a beach hut has risen by more than £10,000 in a year from £39,382 to £50,336, a jump of 28 per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Obwfe_0fsZhmb600
Beach huts have grown in popularity as people seek to enjoy a better work life balance and more holidays near home

Rightmove's Tim Bannister said: 'Beach huts have become increasingly sought after over the past couple of years as more people headed to the British seaside for their holidays.

'This has driven prices up, with the frenzied demand leading to some being sold for hundreds of thousands of pounds.'

Rightmove highlighted that Felixstowe, Suffolk, was the area with the most beach hut listings on its website.

It was followed by Frinton-on-Sea and Clacton-on-Sea - which are both in Essex and Hayling Island, Hampshire.

James Eniffer, of Sheen's estate agents said: 'We have seen a huge demand for people wanting a place near the seaside, which has driven prices upwards.

'The Tendring coast offers miles of impressive coastal walks along with some blue flag winning beaches too.

'Being so close to London with both direct rail links to London Liverpool Street and to the A12, the Tendring area is very accessible for a day tripper looking for an escape from the larger towns and cities.

'We often find that once people have a beach hut in the area, they hold onto them for many years for each generation of the family to enjoy.'

Five beach huts for sale...

1. Felixstowe, £65k

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiayi_0fsZhmb600
This beach hut is on the front row in Felixstowe, Suffolk, and is for sale for £65,000 via Diamond Mills estate agents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDCFh_0fsZhmb600
The property has its own electricity supply, allowing for a microwave and a small fridge

This beach hut is on the front row in Felixstowe, Suffolk, and is a short stroll along the promenade to an ice-cream hut and a restaurant.

The hut has its own electricity supply and its next year licence fee is £511.27.

The property is on Underfliff Road East is for sale for £65,000 and is being sold by Diamond Mills estate agents.

2. Frinton-on-Sea, £60k

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJZ0A_0fsZhmb600
This front row beach hut in Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, is on the market for £60,000 via Sheen's estate agents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mspe2_0fsZhmb600
The pristine interior includes white walls and plenty of storage with a large worktop area

This front row beach hut in Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, enjoys sea views and is only 1.5 miles from Frinton's mainline station.

It currently houses a portable gas stove, an assortment of chairs and a kitchen. It is on the market for £60,000 via Sheen's estate agents.

3. Clacton-on-Sea, £49,995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUba8_0fsZhmb600
This beach hut in East Clacton, Essex, is on the second row, and is for sale for £49,999 vai Sheen's estate agents

This beach hut in East Clacton, Essex, is on the second row, but due to its elevated position it still enjoys sea views.

It is on the market for £49,999 and the sale is being handled by Sheen's estate agents.

4. Holland-on-Sea, £55k

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnkMc_0fsZhmb600
This new beach hut in Holland-on-Sea, Essex, is for sale for £55,000 via Sheen's estate agents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCrkw_0fsZhmb600
The beach hut interior has plenty of story space and a worktop area to prepare food

This new beach hut in Holland-on-Sea, Essex, is close to a sea front car park and enjoys sea views.

It is being sold for £55,000 via Sheen's estate agents.

5. Goring Seafront, Goring-by-Sea, £35k

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikliw_0fsZhmb600
This beach hut in Goring-by Sea, West Sussex, is for sale for £35,000 via Michael Jones estate agents

This beach hut in Goring-by Sea, West Sussex, was built in 2017 and despite being only five years old, it was also completely redecorated earlier this month.

There is a paved patio area in front of the hut, providing space for tables, chairs and parasols.

It has an asking price of £35,000 and is being sold by Michael Jones estate agents.

