Potential Mountain West impact transfers for 2022

As was the case throughout the college football landscape, the transfer portal provided no shortage of storylines in the Mountain West this off-season.

Here’s a look at one incoming transfer from each school that could make an instant impact with their new team in 2022:

AIR FORCE

No incoming transfers.

BOISE STATE

Cade Beresford, OL, Washington State

The Broncos’ offensive line play wasn’t terrible in 2021, but there are some areas for improvement. This is especially true when it comes to the running game, where they ranked 10th in the MW and 123rd nationally with 3.1 yards per carry. The addition of Cade Beresford from Washington State should help in this department. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound redshirt senior started eight games at right guard for the Cougars last fall, and will add depth to an experienced position group that includes NFL prospect and two-time all-conference honoree John Ojukwu.

COLORADO STATE

Clay Millen, QB, Nevada

New Colorado State coach Jay Norvell brought a handful of players with him from Nevada, but the transfer that will likely be under the brightest spotlight is Clay Millen. The redshirt freshman was presumed to take over for Carson Strong with the Wolf Pack, and should get the first snaps in the Rams’ season opener at Michigan. A four-star prospect coming out of high school, Millen completed 22 of 33 passes for 292 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception, in CSU’s spring game.

FRESNO STATE

Joshua Pakola, DE, Stanford

The departure of five-year contributor Arron Mosby, who joined the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent after racking up a team-high 15½ tackles for loss last season, has created a void to fill on the edge of the defensive line. The arrival of Stanford defensive end Joshua Pakola should ease the burden of this loss. He only appeared in four games during his first two years with the Cardinals and didn’t play for the team last fall, but he is a former-four star prospect and top-200 recruit.

HAWAII Joey Yellen, QB, Pittsburgh

The transfer portal hurt Hawaii perhaps more than any team in the conference this off-season, but the Rainbow Warriors did make some solid additions, as well. One that stands out instantly is former Pittsburgh quarterback Joey Yellen, a former four-star prospect who started his career at Arizona State. Chevan Cordeiro transferred to San Jose State after appearing in 36 games over the past four years, creating a wide-open competition behind center. Yellen took part in spring practice at Pittsburgh before committing to Hawaii, giving fellow incoming transfer Cammon Cooper from Washington State a head start in learning the offense. However, Cooper struggled in the spring game, while returner Brayden Schager got the first reps with the first-team offense.

NEVADA B.J. Casteel, WR, Arizona

With the trio of quarterback Carson Strong, receiver Romeo Doubs and tight end Cole Turner off to the NFL, not to mention the departure of coach Jay Norvell to CSU, the Wolf Pack will have their work cut out for them when it comes to avoiding a drop-off in the passing game. In Arizona wide receiver B.J. Casteel, though, they do have reason for hope. Casteel hauled in 89 catches for 756 yards and four touchdowns during the past three years with the Wildcats, and could receive NFL looks with a breakout season.

NEW MEXICO Sherod White, RB, Mt. San Jacinto College

Sherod White is one of the least-known names on this list, having spent his first two collegiate seasons at Mt. San Jacinto College. With leading rusher and UNM offensive MVP Aaron Dumas off to Washington, however, there’s a solid chance he will contribute in some way for the Lobos this fall. White was named the team MVP and a junior-college All-American in 2021 after rushing for 1,001 yards and 15 touchdowns with an average of 7.3 yards per carry. He also added 483 yards and five scores on 37 receptions.

SAN DIEGO STATE Mark Redman, TE, Washington

Daniel Bellinger was drafted by the New York Giants last month after recording 31 receptions for 357 yards and two touchdowns in 2021, opening the door for someone to take over the Aztecs’ No. 1 tight end spot. Washington State transfer Mark Redman seems to have a good chance to fill this role, given that Jay Rudloph is SDSU’s only returning letterwinner at the position. Redman recorded only one catch for five yards at Washington, appearing in 16 games in two years with the Huskies. However, he was the No. 7 tight end in the country coming out of high school, and has prototypical size for the position at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds.

SAN JOSE STATE Elijah Cooks, WR, Nevada

The Spartans will look to improve offensively after ranking 118th in the country with 20 points per game last fall, something the addition of three MW transfers − Cordeiro and Nevada receivers Elijah Cooks and Justin Lockhart − should help with. All three have injected optimism into an offense that didn’t have much in 2021, but Cooks’ arrival is especially intriguing. Cooks comes to SJSU with 115 career receptions for 1,478 yards and 18 touchdowns. He racked up a team-high 926 yards and eight scores in 2019, before suffering season-ending injuries each of the past two years.

UNLV Harrison Bailey, QB, Tennessee

Much like with Hawaii’s quarterback room, there’s no guarantee that a high-profile transfer will get UNLV’s starting nod behind center − especially with Cameron Friel coming off a MW freshman of the year campaign. Nonetheless, it’s hard to ignore the potential of former Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey. Rivals.com rated Bailey as a five-star prospect and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2020, with his 11,716 passing yards at Marietta High ranking only behind Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson and Jake Fromm in Georgia high school football history. He completed 51 of 75 passes for 594 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in two years with the Volunteers.

UTAH STATE Brian Cobbs, WR, Maryland

With MW-leading receiver Deven Thompkins embarking on his professional football career this off-season, the No. 2 offense in the conference last year has plenty of production to replace at the No. 1 receiver spot − 1,704 yards and 10 touchdowns, to be exact. Fortunately for the Aggies, they’ve once again used the transfer portal to their benefit. Maryland’s Brian Cobbs elected to spend his final collegiate season out West, and has already begun to turn heads in Logan, Utah. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound wideout had 25 catches for 341 yards last year, and figures to be a vital part of Utah State’s MW title defense.

WYOMING Jakorey Hawkins, CB, Ole Miss

It’s not often that teams improve in the secondary after losing two multi-year contributors at cornerback, but UW could find itself in that position this season. A major part of this optimism is the emergence of Ole Miss transfer Jakorey Hawkins, who was the defensive player talked most about by Cowboys coach Craig Bohl this spring. Hawkins’ athleticism and playmaking abilities were on display in last month’s spring game, during which he hauled in one interception and nearly came up with two more picks. His most productive season with the Rebels came in 2020, when he recorded 28 tackles, 19 solo stops, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups.