East’s Tayler Miller signs with LCCC soccer

Cheyenne East midfielder Tayler Miller, right, signed a letter of intent to continue her career at Laramie County Community College on Thursday. WTE/file

CHEYENNE – Playing college soccer became a goal for Tayler Miller shortly before she became a teenager.

It became a reality this spring when she verbally committed to Laramie County Community College. She signed with the Golden Eagles because she thinks two years with a nationally renowned two-year program can help her achieve another goal on her list.

“It’s a great way to start out of high school,” Miller said. “You get two years to show what you can do and maybe find a spot on a (NCAA Division I) roster. That’s my goal. LCCC will be really helpful in my soccer career.”

Miller was a first team all-state honoree this spring, helping the Lady Thunderbirds go 9-10-1 overall and finishing sixth at the Wyoming Class 4A state tournament. She scored a team-high seven goals and assisted on five others this spring.

“She’s a tough-as-nails kid who will run through a wall for you. Twice, if you ask her really nice,” said East coach Rebecca Valdez, who is an assistant at LCCC. “(Miller is) the type of kid you love to have on your team and coach. She’s a leader for our younger kids on and off the field. She’s a coach on the field when the kids can’t hear us – or ignore us. She’s been really instrumental in bringing our younger kids along.”

Miller has become familiar with third-year LCCC coach Nate Ulness, and said she likes his coaching style and preferred style of play.

“He has come out and helped us during the high school season, and I really enjoy his coaching,” she said. “It’s been really helpful already.”

Miller was an all-conference pick in 2021. She aspires to a career in anesthesiology.

“I’m excited to coach her for two more years,” Valdez said. “I’m not sure how excited she is about that, but I’m excited.”