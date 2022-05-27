ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a gardening expert – the six easy ways to make a small garden look bigger & why hiding your fence is key

WITH spring heating up and summer well and truly on its way, an increasing number of homeowners will be spending more time in their gardens.

But if your outdoor haven is small, then no fear! Because there are plenty of tricks that can make your outdoor oasis feel a whole lot bigger.

Gardening expert Dan Cooper has offered his top tips on how you can make your small garden look much bigger.

And according to one gardening expert, hiding your fence is key.

Dan Cooper spoke to The Express and proposed the idea of "borrowing" landscape from beyond your garden to help give the illusion of additional space.

He notes to avoid enclosing yourself in and to instead, make an attraction in the distance a focal feature instead.

Offering an example of how this can be achieved, he says: "Hide fences with climbers and evergreen plants, and allow paths to meander behind a hedge, panel, or trellis to create a sense that something intriguing lies beyond."

The gardening expert also advises for anyone with an extremely narrow plot to place beds and lawns "on the diagonal."

He adds that this can "cheat your eye into thinking the garden is wider than it is.

Dan also goes on to highlight the importance of making your garden blend into the surroundings.

Among his top tips is to utilise shrubs and climbers to help blur any visual boundaries, making the area appear endless as a result.

Dan adds: "Staggering structural planting or ornamental features on either edge of the garden will encourage your gaze to bounce back and forth across the space rather than rush straight to the end."

Another clever technique Dan suggests is to split the garden into different areas that each have different themes and functions.

He also advises using mirrors to give the illusion of a bigger space and urges homeowners not to be afraid of going with bright colours and plants and bold with different textures.

