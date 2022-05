Each month, new restaurants open across metro Phoenix. But that also means, sadly, that some must go. Multiple spots to grab a cup of coffee halted their espresso machines this month. A downtown Phoenix hangout known for its drag brunches and welcoming atmosphere shuttered after more than a decade in business. And normally, if a gas station or convenience store closes, it doesn't make the news. But one fan-favorite movie set is no longer serving PolarPops in Tempe.

