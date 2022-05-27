ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

'Little Buckingham Palace' modelled on the original 18th century royal residence goes on the market for £7.95 million (but is said to be 'haunted' by the ghosts of four soldiers who were murdered there)

By Katie Feehan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A historic stately home which is known as 'Little Buckingham Palace' has hit the market for the royal sum of £7.95million.

This Grade I Listed Queen Anne Manor and its sprawling estate, which includes two lakes, three cottages and staff quarters, has been offered up for sale by only its third owner in 300 years.

Built in 1710 for the Orlebar family, Hinwick House was modelled after Buckingham Palace at the time, earning it the nickname 'Little Buckingham Palace'.

Its Victorian Wing was added to the main house in 1859 to provide accommodation for staff and the services required by the family.

During First World War, like many country estates across England, the house was used as a Voluntary Aid Detachment Convalescent Hospital for wounded soldiers returning from the battlefront.

Stories abound detailing how the house is now said to be haunted by the ghosts of four soldiers who were murdered there as it is rumoured they were buried in the structure of the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hBGDV_0fsZT5Cm00
Pictured: Hinwick House, otherwise known as 'Little Buckingham Palace' has hit the market for the Royal sum of £7.95 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knwte_0fsZT5Cm00
Historic: This Grade I Listed Queen Anne Manor, which dates back to the 1700s, is on sale for only the third time in 300 years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niGB5_0fsZT5Cm00
Pictured: A view of the Victorian wing and extension which was added to the main Queen Anne Manor in 1859
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JomMQ_0fsZT5Cm00
Pictured: The main house features a large, eye-catching chandelier with a spiral staircase in the grand entrance hall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YSycj_0fsZT5Cm00
The Orlebar family made the estate their home after they bought it from Sir Thomas Alston in 1653 for the sum of £355

The estate consists of the Queen Anne Main House which is spread over three floors and features 20 bedrooms including staff quarters, the Victorian Wing, the Stables, three Turret Cottages and the Great Hall.

The main house also features a kitchen and family media room on the top floor, with seven lower ground cellars and two staff flats.

In the grounds, which are Grade II listed, there are also two ornamental lakes, a deer park, a clock tower, a period walled garden and an ancient dovecote.

According to its seller, the Orlebar family made the estate their home after they bought it from Sir Thomas Alston in 1653 for the sum of £355. Richard Orlebar began building the Queen Anne house in 1710 and it was completed in 1714.

Remarkably, the home stayed in the family for nearly 300 years until it was sold in 1995.

During that first period of ownership, the house was used as a school in the 1880s as well as a hospital for soldiers during the First World War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdW2B_0fsZT5Cm00
The estate consists of the Queen Anne Main House which is spread over three floors and features 20 bedrooms in total, the Victorian Wing, the Stables, three Turret Cottages and the Great Hall. Pictured: The dining room at Hinwick House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpQiM_0fsZT5Cm00
Including the Victorian wing, the house includes 25,797 square feet of interior space. Pictured: one of the Manor's lounges
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qHXP_0fsZT5Cm00
In total, the Queen Anne manor has 12 bedrooms but the estate reportedly has accommodation for 37 guests as well as staff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pwUe_0fsZT5Cm00
The estate - which is also said to be haunted by the ghosts of murdered soldiers - is on sale for only the third time in 300 years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVhcW_0fsZT5Cm00
Pictured: One of the 12 bedrooms within the Grade I listed Queen Anne Manor at Hinwick House in Wellingborough
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mugkp_0fsZT5Cm00
The house has recently undergone renovations by owners Sam and Nina Singh to restore it to its original glory

In 2014, property entrepreneur Sam Singh and his wife Nina purchased the estate for a reported £4.5million, then invested an additional £3.8million for a restoration that according to the RobbReport, spanned 2 years and included more than 120 artisans and craftsmen.

Situated in Wellingborough, Hinwick House is 90 minutes from Central London, presenting a country lifestyle whilst still being within reach of London and all the city has to offer.

Predating the construction of Hinwick House was the Manor House, which was built on the site centuries earlier and has since been converted into the three Turret Cottages.

Each cottage features two double bedrooms, a bathroom, a fully-equipped kitchen and a family lounge and the trio of outbuildings have been let out by previous owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbVqH_0fsZT5Cm00
The estate is regarded as the 'architectural highlight of the area'. Pictured: A drawing-room, complete with book shelves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXpnr_0fsZT5Cm00
Pictured: The luxurious main bathroom in the Queen Anne Manor, one of its six bathrooms in the main building on the estate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EmZ8f_0fsZT5Cm00
Remarkably, the home stayed in the family for nearly 300 years until 1995, when it was sold. Pictured: Outdoor seating
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzkMn_0fsZT5Cm00
In the grounds there are two ornamental lakes, a deer park, a clock tower, a period walled garden and an ancient dovecote
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A792Z_0fsZT5Cm00
During its first ownership, the house was used as a school in the 1880s as well as a hospital for soldiers during the Great War
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9e3K_0fsZT5Cm00
Hinwick House was modelled after Buckingham Palace at the time, earning it the nickname 'Little Buckingham Palace'

The principal building is Grade I listed while the park and gardens, which include an orchard and paddock, are Grade II listed.

According to the Hinwick Conservation report, 'the house is the architectural highlight of the surrounding area'.

The Hinwick House and estate has recently undergone an extensive and detailed restoration, and has now been returned to its former glory as a magnificent family home.

Property agent Hugh Maconochie said: 'The beautiful Hinwick House is a fine example of Queen Anne Architecture.

'Situated on the edge of the pretty village of Hinwick, the property has excellent transport links into London via road and rail.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h938N_0fsZT5Cm00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Council refuse couple's desperate pleas to remove massive jacaranda tree despite the fact it could destroy their house and has TAKEN OVER their backyard

An elderly couple's desperate attempts to have a giant jacaranda tree removed from their rear deck have been dismissed by council. Pensioners Ian and Roz have had their small Chippendale home entirely engulfed by the massive tree that is now so big it covers six neighbouring properties and threatens to fall on their house.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: British Monarch Will Allegedly Abdicate After Platinum Jubilee, It Will Be The 'Sane' Thing To Do, Royal Biographer Clive Irving Claims

Queen Elizabeth is still in control, but the monarch is likely to abdicate, according to a royal biographer. Her Majesty will likely make the heir apparent, Prince Charles, her regent. Queen Elizabeth Should Use Regency Act After Skipping State Opening Of Parliamentary. The 96-year-old monarch has mobility issues. Due to...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee

A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#18th Century#The Ghosts#Uk#The Victorian Wing#Turret Cottages
Daily Mail

Lucky mum who thought she'd pocketed $1,300 in lotto is left shocked when she discovers she won $1.3MILLION: 'I went all jittery'

A young mother was chuffed after thinking she had won $1,300 in a lotto draw, only to realise after taking a closer look that she'd actually scored $1.3million. The woman from Mackay in North Queensland had one of four division one winning entries in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw, with the other three also taking home the same amount.
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

World's oldest living person, at 121 years old, is discovered in Brazil by a mobile medical team: Maria Gomes de Reis was born June 16, 1900, and lived her long life in the same small village

Brazilian officials believe they may have stumbled upon the oldest living person in the world after doctors treated a 121-year-old woman at her home. The shocking discovery was made when a mobile medical team was dispatched to the Bom Jesus da Lapa residence of Maria Gomes dos Reis. Gomes dos...
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Always read the fine print! Montana mansion that sits on its own PRIVATE ISLAND hits the market for $72 MILLION (but owners will have to contend with unfinished interiors AND rumored sea monster akin to the Loch Ness Monster)

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home. The huge house, which is located on its own private island - Cromwell Island - in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana, measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Nancy Pelosi's drunk husband Paul was five miles from his Napa home when he blew a stop sign while crossing highway at 10:22pm and crashed his new Porsche into Jeep, arrest report reveals

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul was driving his Porsche drunk and pulled out onto the highway into the path of an 48-year-old man driving a Jeep in Napa, his arrest report reveals. Pelosi, 82, was arrested for the incident at 10.22pm on Saturday. DailyMail.com obtained his arrest report which reveals he...
NAPA, CA
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Treasure hunters seeking Nazi gold worth £200MILLION say they have discovered a 5ft metal canister buried at Polish conservatory where they believe Hitler's troops stashed four-ton haul

Treasure hunters digging for Nazi gold say they have found a metal canister which could contain four tons of looted WWII treasure. Lying around 10ft below the surface, the canister is thought to be between 4 and 5ft in length and 50cm in diameter. The discovery was made using a...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Balloons and a horse-drawn carriage for Katie Kenyon's funeral: Mourners wear 'murdered' mother-of-two's favourite colour purple as she is laid to rest in a white wicker coffin

Mourners wore purple to celebrate the life of mother-of-two Katie Kenyon at her funeral service this morning. More than 200 people gathered in her home town of Padiham in Lancashire today to pay their respects to the 33-year-old whose body was found within the Forest of Bowland on April 29, one week after she went missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'From Lilibet by herself': Adorable note the 11-year-old Queen wrote 'to mummy and papa' to celebrate the 1937 coronation of King George VI is revealed

The Royal Collection Trust has given an adorable glimpse into Her Majesty's childhood after revealing a handwritten letter to her parents in 1937. Aged just 11, the then Princess Elizabeth penned a note to her parents to celebrate the Coronation of King George VI, which was addressed 'to mamma and papa' from 'Lilibet by herself'.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

378K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy