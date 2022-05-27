'Little Buckingham Palace' modelled on the original 18th century royal residence goes on the market for £7.95 million (but is said to be 'haunted' by the ghosts of four soldiers who were murdered there)

A historic stately home which is known as 'Little Buckingham Palace' has hit the market for the royal sum of £7.95million.

This Grade I Listed Queen Anne Manor and its sprawling estate, which includes two lakes, three cottages and staff quarters, has been offered up for sale by only its third owner in 300 years.

Built in 1710 for the Orlebar family, Hinwick House was modelled after Buckingham Palace at the time, earning it the nickname 'Little Buckingham Palace'.

Its Victorian Wing was added to the main house in 1859 to provide accommodation for staff and the services required by the family.

During First World War, like many country estates across England, the house was used as a Voluntary Aid Detachment Convalescent Hospital for wounded soldiers returning from the battlefront.

Stories abound detailing how the house is now said to be haunted by the ghosts of four soldiers who were murdered there as it is rumoured they were buried in the structure of the house.

Pictured: Hinwick House, otherwise known as 'Little Buckingham Palace' has hit the market for the Royal sum of £7.95 million

Historic: This Grade I Listed Queen Anne Manor, which dates back to the 1700s, is on sale for only the third time in 300 years

Pictured: A view of the Victorian wing and extension which was added to the main Queen Anne Manor in 1859

Pictured: The main house features a large, eye-catching chandelier with a spiral staircase in the grand entrance hall

The estate consists of the Queen Anne Main House which is spread over three floors and features 20 bedrooms including staff quarters, the Victorian Wing, the Stables, three Turret Cottages and the Great Hall.

The main house also features a kitchen and family media room on the top floor, with seven lower ground cellars and two staff flats.

In the grounds, which are Grade II listed, there are also two ornamental lakes, a deer park, a clock tower, a period walled garden and an ancient dovecote.

According to its seller, the Orlebar family made the estate their home after they bought it from Sir Thomas Alston in 1653 for the sum of £355. Richard Orlebar began building the Queen Anne house in 1710 and it was completed in 1714.

Remarkably, the home stayed in the family for nearly 300 years until it was sold in 1995.

The estate consists of the Queen Anne Main House which is spread over three floors and features 20 bedrooms in total, the Victorian Wing, the Stables, three Turret Cottages and the Great Hall. Pictured: The dining room at Hinwick House

Including the Victorian wing, the house includes 25,797 square feet of interior space. Pictured: one of the Manor's lounges

In total, the Queen Anne manor has 12 bedrooms but the estate reportedly has accommodation for 37 guests as well as staff

Pictured: One of the 12 bedrooms within the Grade I listed Queen Anne Manor at Hinwick House in Wellingborough

The house has recently undergone renovations by owners Sam and Nina Singh to restore it to its original glory

In 2014, property entrepreneur Sam Singh and his wife Nina purchased the estate for a reported £4.5million, then invested an additional £3.8million for a restoration that according to the RobbReport, spanned 2 years and included more than 120 artisans and craftsmen.

Situated in Wellingborough, Hinwick House is 90 minutes from Central London, presenting a country lifestyle whilst still being within reach of London and all the city has to offer.

Predating the construction of Hinwick House was the Manor House, which was built on the site centuries earlier and has since been converted into the three Turret Cottages.

Each cottage features two double bedrooms, a bathroom, a fully-equipped kitchen and a family lounge and the trio of outbuildings have been let out by previous owners.

The estate is regarded as the 'architectural highlight of the area'. Pictured: A drawing-room, complete with book shelves

Pictured: The luxurious main bathroom in the Queen Anne Manor, one of its six bathrooms in the main building on the estate

Remarkably, the home stayed in the family for nearly 300 years until 1995, when it was sold. Pictured: Outdoor seating

In the grounds there are two ornamental lakes, a deer park, a clock tower, a period walled garden and an ancient dovecote

The principal building is Grade I listed while the park and gardens, which include an orchard and paddock, are Grade II listed.

According to the Hinwick Conservation report, 'the house is the architectural highlight of the surrounding area'.

The Hinwick House and estate has recently undergone an extensive and detailed restoration, and has now been returned to its former glory as a magnificent family home.

Property agent Hugh Maconochie said: 'The beautiful Hinwick House is a fine example of Queen Anne Architecture.

'Situated on the edge of the pretty village of Hinwick, the property has excellent transport links into London via road and rail.'