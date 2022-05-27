ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'Of course I want to continue, 100 percent': Mauricio Pochettino reveals he intends to stay at PSG next season despite reports suggesting the Argentine could be sacked following a disappointing Champions League campaign

By Abdi Rashid For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he intends to stay at Paris Saint-Germain next season despite reports suggesting he could depart.

The former Tottenham boss is under contract with the French outfit until the end of next season but there were talks that he could be replaced following PSG's disappointing Champions League campaign.

But Pochettino says he wants to stay with the club as the challenges ahead 'motivate any coach'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdZUi_0fsZHUnc00
Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he would like to remain at Paris Saint-Germain next season 

Speaking to Spanish radio show 'El Partidazo de COPE', the 50-year-old said: 'Before I said [that I want to stay] 100 percent here.

'Today I say 100 percent here [too]. I have one more year left on my contract. The challenges are there and it motivates any coach.

'Of course I want to continue, 100 percent. PSG are a club with ambition. The big disappointment is the Champions League [elimination] because of the desire of the people.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lW5kW_0fsZHUnc00
The Argentine has one year remaining on his current contract with the French side 

It was also previously reported that Pochettino could leave following the news of Kylian Mbappe's new contract as widespread changes were expected to help the French giants get over yet another failed attempt in the Champions League.

Sporting director Leonardo has been fired and further changes were anticipated, including the potential departure of the boss, showing the influence of Mbappe over not only the PSG team but the club as a whole.

Pochettino was heavily linked with Manchester United and his former club Spurs, but both positions are filled, meaning he looks likely to remain in France.

Despite enduring a difficult campaign, Pochettino secured PSG's tenth league title and the first league title of his managerial career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZGih_0fsZHUnc00
Star forward Mbappe now has more control with the club's ongoings after his contract renewal

But he admitted earlier this month winning the title is not enough, saying: 'The objective is always in a club like Paris Saint-Germain to win the Champions League.

'The most important [thing] is to try to build something special. The important thing is to learn from the experience. This football club is building to win.

'It's difficult in a club like Paris Saint-Germain because the objectives are so big and when you win the league, sometimes it looks like it's not enough.

'Of course for us it's not enough because we also want to win every single competition that we play.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen admits first England call-up is 'everything you dream of'... before playing down claims Declan Rice will be distracted by his transfer saga while on international duty

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has said it means 'everything' to earn a first England call-up. The 25-year-old scored 12 Premier League goals last season and was rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. 'It is everything,' he said. 'It is everything you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

KRIS COMMONS: We've waited well over 20 years for this and Scotland won't have a better chance of reaching a World Cup... our squad is full of quality players who should be brimming with confidence

Scotland are now just two games from glory. Two victories over these next few days and we can look forward to playing in a World Cup once again. It would be the first time in a generation that we’ve seen our boys competing on the global stage. One final push and I firmly believe we can do it.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

American investors RedBird close in on £1.1bn deal to buy AC Milan from hedge fund Elliott just days after club won their 19th Serie A title and first in 11 years

US investment firm RedBird are closing in on a deal to buy Serie A champions AC Milan from hedge fund Elliott, a source at the Italian club has told Reuters. Italian news agency ANSA reported earlier that the sale had been completed but the source said the parties were still working on the deal, with an official announcement unlikely on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Daily Mail

A potential Battle of Britain for a World Cup spot, the return of the Nations League and the inaugural Finalissima at Wembley: A guide to the international break... which sees 2021-22 season stretch to MID-JUNE!

Its that time of year when jaded footballers, downtrodden after 50-game-seasons and ready for a well-earned break, are instead asked to strap on the tape and go again. After months of moaning about mid-season international breaks, we finally have one we can all get behind as its not getting in the way of anything. Except possibly the cricket.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Stuart Broad has called his beloved Nottingham Forest's Premier League promotion 'one of the greatest sporting days EVER'... now the England quick is determined to make his week even greater against New Zealand after confounding doubters yet again

It was difficult to know on Tuesday what Stuart Broad was more excited about - being at Wembley on Sunday to watch his beloved Nottingham Forest reach the Premier League or returning to the England squad at Lord's after his Caribbean exile. Certainly, Broad has been bouncing around like a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Absolute washing machine in the middle': Declan Rice sees the funny side of being run ragged by Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Co during an England training rondo as youngsters show off skills under pressure

England ace Declan Rice could see the funny side of being run ragged as fellow Three Lions stars performed a perfect rondo training drill ahead of their upcoming international fixtures. The Three Lions are preparing for Nations League matches against the likes of Hungary, Germany and Italy in June. The...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Paris Saint Germain#Argentine#Tottenham#French#Spanish#The Champions League#Mbappe#Spurs
Daily Mail

Ex-Australia coach Robbie Deans warns Eddie Jones England will find it 'tough' to win three-test series this summer as the Wallabies 'won't roll over' - as Red Roses coach targets return to winning ways after poor Six Nations

Eddie Jones has been warned he must think outside the box and do something completely unexpected if his England team is to beat a revitalised Australia in their three-Test series in July. Head coach Jones is under pressure as he prepares to head to the land of his birth after...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Infamous British sport prankster 'Jarvo 69' sparks new fears over Champions League final security as footage shows him brazenly vaulting the barriers and celebrating with Real Madrid's players

Notorious prankster 'Jarvo' appears to have struck again as video footage shows him celebrating with Real Madrid's players on the pitch after their Champions League final victory over Liverpool, sparking further security concerns over the chaos-ridden match in Paris. In a video on YouTube, 'Jarvo' - real name Daniel Jarvis...
NFL
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Devon Conway is only seven Tests into his career but is already a key part of New Zealand's batting line-up - the adopted Kiwi will hope to emulate his remarkable debut double ton at Lord's against England

If New Zealand's Devon Conway needed a reminder he could play a bit, he got it this week as he entered the visitors' dressing-room at Lord's. Conway is only seven Tests into his career, but there on the wall was confirmation he had already made history: almost exactly a year ago, he became the first player to score a double-century on Test debut at the home of cricket. Phlegmatic though he is, he is still taking it in.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

London Irish winger Ollie Hassell-Collins has been one Premiership’s breakout stars this season and caught the eye of England coach Eddie Jones... and the 'Cat Dad', model and Harry Potter fanatic is also keen to make an impact off the pitch

As rugby looks to grow in profile and engage a wider audience outside its narrow current perimeter, the sport needs more players like Ollie Hassell-Collins. The London Irish wing and England hopeful is not afraid to stand out from the crowd. On the field, his 10 Premiership tries and impressive form this season saw him catch Eddie Jones’ eye.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Sergio Perez signs a new contract with Red Bull until 2024 just two days after winning the Monaco Grand Prix despite tensions running high with Max Verstappen's dad claiming the team is 'favouring' the Mexican driver

Sergio Perez has signed a two-year contract extension with Red Bull days after his dramatic win at the Monaco Grand Prix. In wet conditions on the Cote d'Azur Perez stormed from starting third on the grid to claim victory at Monaco, thanks in no small part to a number of mistakes from Ferrari cars.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma reveals that Liverpool are 'following him closely as a transfer target' this summer after his fruitful debut season in La Liga and admitted he would consider leaving Spain for a 'big move'

Villarreal attacker Arnaut Danjuma revealed he has been 'informed' of Liverpool's interest in signing him this summer. The Dutch international enjoyed a successful debut season in Spain, scoring 16 and assisting four in all competitions. And according to Danjuma, his performances this campaign have attracted the attention of Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steve Clarke insists Scotland are 'desperate' to qualify for the World Cup as he sends Ukraine good wishes 'except for the game' ahead of play-off tie... while Craig Gordon admits they're focused solely on winning

Steve Clarke has insisted Scotland are 'desperate' to beat Ukraine and reach the World Cup, but has sent the war-torn nation his good wishes 'except for the game'. The two countries will face each other tomorrow evening in their semi-final play-off, and the winner will then take on Wales for a place in Qatar, in England's group.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Irate Atletico Madrid fans REMOVE Thibaut Courtois plaque from the Wanda Metropolitano following his Champions League heroics with rivals Real... after club president Enrique Cerezo told supporters 'go with a pick and a shovel'

Atletico Madrid fans have reacted with fury at Thibaut Courtois' Champions League success with Real Madrid, removing a special plaque commemorating his time at the club. Courtois was named man of the match on Saturday night for Atletico's city rivals after putting in a series of stunning saves to deny Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in helping Real win the Champions League final 1-0 at the Stade de France, Paris.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ivan Perisic becomes Antonio Conte's first summer signing for Tottenham on a two-year deal... and sticks the boot into Arsenal by insisting it was OBVIOUS Spurs would pip them to fourth!

Ivan Perisic has already stoked the rivalry in north London by insisting it was 'obvious' Tottenham would beat Arsenal to the top four, as he signed a two-year contract from Inter Milan. His switch was confirmed by Spurs a few minutes after he put a statement out paying tribute to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Poland boss Czeslaw Michniewicz insists Robert Lewandowski is 'fully focused' on their Nations League opener against Wales despite his ongoing transfer saga with Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski's full focus is on beating Wales despite his determination to leave Bayern Munich, according to Poland boss Czeslaw Michniewicz. Lewandowski has one year left on his Bayern contract, but on Monday the striker described his situation there as 'over' amid strong links of a summer switch to Barcelona.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Ex-Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt 'will be presented as the new boss of ADO Den Haag on Thursday'... to become the Dutch club's FIFTH boss in three years (and that included Alan Pardew!)

Dirk Kuyt is to become the new manager of ADO Den Haag, according to a report in Holland. The 41-year-old, who is fondly remembered in England for his time with Liverpool, would be taking on his first senior management role having previously worked with Feyenoord's Under-19 side. According to Dutch...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

378K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy