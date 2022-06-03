ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The 'E3' 2022 schedule: all the summer showcases coming this year

By Lauren Morton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago

Official E3 is cancelled for 2022, and it sure feels like it could be dead for real this time (although they say it'll come back). Either way, the E3 schedule lives on in spirit as major publishers host their own independent livestreams.

Alongside them are group events like the Summer Game Fest and our own PC Gaming Show bringing even more announcements. There are still plenty of upcoming games this year to look forward to and we'll be getting to see a lot of them this summer.

'E3' 2022 schedule: livestreams to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDCtV_0fsZHOkU00

(Image credit: bethesda)

So far, the 'E3 schedule' for 2022 looks like it will be a lot more manageable than the last couple years. In 2020 and 2021 events were spread out, making it tough to keep track of when to tune into the games and publishers you were actually interested in week-by-week. So far for the 2022 schedule, early June is the time to watch.

Publisher showcases may wind up getting distributed across the summer as they're announced, though, and we'll keep track of all the days and times you need to know right here. Here's the developing 'E3' schedule 2022 and Summer Game Fest schedule:

"E3" 2022 showcases schedule
Livestream Date PST EST BST AET
Sony State of Play Thursday, June 2 3:00pm 6:00pm 11:00pm 8:00am (June 3)
Summer Game Fest Thursday, June 9 11:00am 2:00pm 7:00pm 4:00am (June 10)
Devolver Direct Thursday, June 9 3:00pm 6:00pm 11:00pm 8:00am (June 10)
Netflix Geeked Week Friday, June 10 10:00am 1:00pm 6:00pm 3:00am (June 11)
Tribeca Games Spotlight Friday, June 10 12:00pm 3:00pm 8:00pm 5:00am (June 11)
Guerrilla Collective Saturday, June 11 8:00am 11:00am 4:00pm 1:00am (June 12)
Wholesome Direct Saturday, June 11 11:00am 2:00pm 7:00pm 4:00am (June 12)
Future Games Show Saturday, June 11 12:00pm 3:00pm 8:00pm 5:00am (June 12)
Xbox & Bethesda Sunday, June 12 10:00am 1:00pm 6:00pm 3:00am (June 13)
PC Gaming Show Sunday, June 12 12:30pm 3:30pm 8:30pm 5:30am (June 13)

Confirmed Showcases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03h8Bh_0fsZHOkU00

(Image credit: Square Enix)

State of Play

Livestream: Tuesday, June 2, 2022 at 3pm Pacific / 6pm Eastern / 11pm UK on Twitch and YouTube .

What to expect happened:

Summer Game Fest

Livestream: Thursday, June 9, at 11am Pacific, 2pm Eastern, 7pm BST on Twitch and YouTube .

What to expect:
Geoff Keighley's now yearly summer showcase event is making a return at an unannounced date and time. E3 isn't officially happening this year, but a lot of the usual big publishers are confirmed to be partners for this year's Game Fest. EA, for instance, is not hosting an EA Play event but will be at SGF. The likes of 2k, Activision, Capcom, Gearbox, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Riot, and more are all showing up in some capacity. This year may reset the tone for whether publishers are happy to send big announcements to SGF or prefer to hold things back for their own livestreams.

Devolver Direct

Livestream: Thursday, June 9 at 3pm Pacific, 6pm Eastern, 11pm BST on Twitch

What to expect:
Devolver Digital's yearly showcase livestream is returning in 2022 as part of Summer Game Fest, and by god, Suda51 is hosting .  On the games front, Devolver's confirmed "blessed news" for Cult of the Lamb, and we can expect new looks at upcoming games like reverse city builder Terra Nil, the roguelike Wizard With A Gun, and more.

Netflix Geeked Week

Livestream: Friday, June 10 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK on Twitch and YouTube .

Netflix has lined up five days’ worth of streams for “all things genre entertainment” in the nerdier side of its current and upcoming lineup. Aside from Friday's Games Showcase, we’ll get a look at the upcoming Resident Evil show during Monday’s stream at 9am PST, as well as Arcane news during Wednesday’s animation livestream at 4pm PST.

Tribeca Games Spotlight

Livestream: Friday, June 10 at 12pm Pacific / 3pm Eastern / 8pm UK on YouTube .

Alongside an in-person event in New York, Tribeca will be showing exclusive gameplay previews for upcoming games like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Oxenfree II; Lost Signals, and the final Cuphead DLC. And for those willing to shell out a few bucks for an At Home pass , each game will have a playable gameplay demo via Parsec stream.

Guerrilla Collective

Livestream: Saturday, June 11 at 8am Pacific / 11am Eastern / 4pm UK on Twitch and YouTube .

What to expect:
Guerrilla Collective's indie showcase is returning this year and although we don't know yet exactly who will be in attendance, we're expecting trailers for future stars of Steam Next Fests. The showcase has previously pulled in the likes of Sable, Potion Craft, and Loot River, and we can probably expect some equally neat games being announced for the first time during the showcase.

Wholesome Direct

Livestream: Saturday, June 11 at 9:30am Pacific / 12:30pm Eastern / 5:30pm UK on YouTube .

What to expect:
Back again this summer is the show put on by the Wholesome Games, known for spotlighting indie games that are "uplifting, compassionate, cozy". The teaser for this year's show includes some familiar games like Ooblets and Coffee Talk along with a lot more cards, cats, and games about taking pictures of stuff, which we're always up for more of. Wholesome Games also mentions that some will even launch during the showcase on June 11.

Future Games Show

Livestream: Saturday, June 11, at 12 pm Pacific / 3pm Eastern / 8pm UK on Twitch and YouTube .

What to expect:
Our friends at Gamesradar are also hosting the yearly Future Games Show on June 12, which will focus on games of all platforms unlike our PC-specific show. They will also be sharing first-reveal footage of games from big publishers alongside announcements from smaller developers.

Xbox & Bethesda

Livestream: Sunday, June 12 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK on Twitch and YouTube

What to expect:
Now that Xbox Games and Bethesda are under the same Microsoft roof, they've also paired up for a summer showcase. Between the two, there are a lot of big games we'll want to hear about. Even though it's now been delayed, we still think this is when we'll get a genuine look at Starfield . From Microsoft, there are all sorts of other likely attendees: continued updates on Minecraft and Halo Infinite along with possible looks at Obsidian's new RPG Avowed or maybe Fable 4 .

PC Gaming Show

Livestream: Sunday, June 12 at 12:30 pm Pacific / 3:30pm Eastern / 8:30pm UK on Twitch and YouTube .

What to expect:
Oh, the PC Gaming Show? Yup, we're coming back this summer too with another showcase of never-before-seen gameplay footage from upcoming games. As in past years, we'll be making game reveals and talking with developers during the show too. You can expect a mix of big reveals from game series you know and smaller games that may be the next indie hit.

Unconfirmed showcases: What might happen?

Nintendo Direct

Livestream: Unconfirmed

What to expect:
A date hasn't been announced yet, but there's sure to be a Nintendo Direct at some point during the summer. More often every year, Nintendo's shows include announcements for upcoming ports and remasters that we know will make their way to PC.

Cancelled livestreams: What's not happening?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2suI_0fsZHOkU00

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

EA Play 2022

Electronic Arts has confirmed that it isn't coming through with a big central showcase this summer. "We love EA Play Live as it's our way of connecting with our players and sharing what’s new with all of you," it said. "However, this year things aren't lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them."

Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft reps have indicated that we won't be getting any showcase for the E3 season, but signaled one should be happening later in the year. When it does, we can safely expect the latest from Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six: Siege, and maybe Far Cry. Long in the works pirates game Skull & Bones could finally see the light of day after a recent leak , or perhaps much-delayed The Settlers . Oh, and there's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora too.

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Best PS5 games to play right now

The best PS5 games list has already had quite the shake-up this year, especially thanks to the first quarter of 2022. Those opening months delivered us stellar titles in Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, which instantly shot into the top 10 PS5 games currently available. The quality of the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals First Free Game for July 2022

Sony has announced the first free game that it will be giving away as part of PlayStation Plus in July 2022. At this point in time, June 2022's games haven't even gone live for PS Plus subscribers, which makes this reveal from Sony for next month quite surprising. However, the reason for this announcement is due to the fact that the game in question that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in July is also releasing within this same month.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

New games of 2022: all the upcoming PC games we're looking forward to

We're halfway through the year, and looking forward to the rest of the new games 2022 has to offer. The beginning of the year has been stacked with huge new PC games like Total War: Warhammer 3 and the long-awaited, long-memed Elden Ring (opens in new tab). But big games aren't the only reason to be thrilled as a PC gamer in 2022. We're also welcoming the launch of Valve's handheld Steam Deck (opens in new tab), our very own gaming console!
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
The Verge

Netflix is finally taking a page from the rest of Hollywood

In Q1 of 2022, it finally happened: Netflix had a bad quarter. It lost over 200,000 subscribers and acknowledged that newer competitors like Disney Plus and HBO Max were effectively putting an end to how the company had been doing business for nearly a decade. Now, Netflix is steering away from the frenetic release pace and midsized films that made it a near-critical darling with a new plan to make “bigger movies” at a less “gluttonous pace” according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

‘RRR’ Is the Best — and Most Revolutionary — Blockbuster of 2022

Click here to read the full article. It’s tough to pinpoint the exact moment that the movie hooks you; mileage will vary per viewer. For some, it might be right from the get go, during a Melodrama 101 preamble involving a kidnapped child and casual colonial cruelty that leaves corpses in its wake. Others may find themselves leaning forward when a supercop, sporting the world’s most luxurious old-timey mustache, single-handedly beats back a crowd of thousands to catch a rock-throwing culprit. Or maybe the sight of a ripped, shirtless man sprinting through a forest and narrowly avoiding a midair collision...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#E3#Upcoming Games#Future Games#Ea#Video Game#Devolver Direct
The Atlantic

Stranger Things Won’t Save Netflix

Netflix, long branded as Hollywood’s disruptor, has lately looked to be in need of disruption itself. In April, the company revealed that it had lost customers for the first time in a decade, as rising subscription costs and increased streaming competition drove audiences away. Shares plummeted, as did shareholder confidence. Discussions began over plans to introduce ads and crack down on password sharing. Previously ordered projects, even those with A-lister support, were canceled to help reduce spending.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

'Doctor Strange 2' on Disney Plus: When Is the Marvel Sequel Available?

The wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to hit Disney Plus is nearly over. It was announced on Thursday that the Doctor Strange sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen will be available on Disney Plus on June 22. And no, you won't have to pay an extra fee on top of your Disney Plus subscription to watch it.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Titles For June Officially Confirmed By Sony

June’s free monthly PlayStation Plus games have been officially confirmed by Sony, and there’s no doubt that they’re going to cause some division amongst subscribers. Not that that’s anything new, of course. This follows an unofficial leak from a few days ago, which has proven to...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Capcom
ComicBook

Inuyasha Cosplay Dives Into Sango's Ruthless Side

Inuyasha may be getting on up in age, but never doubt the power of the half-demon inu. Fans continue to fall for the time-traveling series by the week, and of course, that means conventions continue to embrace Inuyasha cosplayers from every walk of life. Now, one of those fans is going viral thanks to their take on Sango, and it is certainly one of the character's best adaptations to date!
COMICS
The Guardian

Interceptor review – absurd yet entertaining Netflix action thriller

While the rather surprisingly robust box office performance of Top Gun: Maverick has shown, once again, that all really is back to normal on the big-screen blockbuster front, as a sort of precautionary measure, a more-stacked-than-usual summer season of streaming has also kicked off. There are shows with budgets the size of movies, from Stranger Things to Obi-Wan Kenobi to the upcoming She-Hulk and Ms Marvel, and films like The Gray Man, Prey, Secret Headquarters and Spiderhead, all slick enough to be major theatrical tentpoles. Before most of that, and on a far, far smaller scale, drops high-energy thriller Interceptor, landing with whatever the opposite of buzz is on Netflix, modelling itself as an irony-free throwback to summers past and just about succeeding.
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

Netflix’s anti-password sharing experiment in Peru reportedly leaves users confused

Netflix’s test to crack down on password sharing has reportedly left some users confused, according to a report from Rest of World. The streaming service started experimenting with password-sharing solutions in Peru, Chile, and Costa Rica in March, prompting subscribers in these markets to pay an additional fee to enable streaming for others outside their household who use the same account.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Street Fighter 6 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

During today's PlayStation State of Play, Capcom unveiled a trailer for Street Fighter 6, the latest entry in the company's beloved fighting franchise. The game was announced earlier this year alongside a brief teaser trailer and a new logo that fans really did not like. However, today we got to see some actual gameplay footage for the title. The footage looks wildly different from what we've seen in previous Street Fighter games, with a much bigger emphasis on story elements. The game will be launching next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, but a specific date has not been announced beyond 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy