Billions of Facebook users warned to check account settings NOW – or you could be locked out

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
 4 days ago
FACEBOOK is making a big change that could affect how you regain access to your account if you're ever locked out.

The social network is planning to end trusted contacts, an emergency feature that allowed designated friends or family to help you get back in.

Users started receiving an alert on Thursday

It's particularly helpful if you forget your password and your Facebook profile is linked up with an old email address you no longer have.

The feature is also key if you've been targeted by a hacker too.

An alert began appearing on Thursday, telling users to "review your security to help prevent getting locked out".

The firm is warning people to make sure their email address and phone number is up to date before they end trusted contacts for good.

It's not clear when Facebook plans to discontinue the option.

The Mark Zuckerberg-owned site hasn't given a reason why the extra layer of security is being pulled.

"Trusted contacts is going away soon," the company said.

"This means that your chosen friends will no longer be able to help you get back on Facebook if you lose access to your account.

"Make sure that your email address and phone number are up to date in your account settings."

So with trusted contacts going, it's more important than ever to make sure your email and contact number is correct.

Check yours now by opening the Settings and going to Personal and account information.

Select Contact info and you will see all email addresses and phone numbers that Facebook has for you.

We don't know when trusted contacts will go just yet Credit: Alamy
Comments / 140

Andrew Merrill
3d ago

Communist Facebook let someone hack my account and they started sending messages using my messenger. Facebook and Meta should be shut down completely

Reply(4)
91
M Reynolds
3d ago

My wife and I deleted our Fakebook.accounts over a year ago. Most of our friends have done it as well. We don't miss it one bit and wonder why we didn't do it sooner.

Reply(3)
47
Guest
3d ago

Awwhhhh…….locked out of FB……so sad! I have been off FB since December 2019 and have not missed a thing. Go figure, Iam actually using my telephone to talk to folks and it has been fabulous!!! FB……I hope Musk buys you too!!!

Reply(2)
25
