Family fears their $18,000 new home deposit is gone for good as building company collapses without warning - leaving hundreds of other customers also at risk

By Jade Hobman
 4 days ago

A young family's great Aussie dream has turned into a nightmare with their $18,177 deposit in jeopardy after the building company working on their home went bust without warning.

Ashley Wu, 38, and her husband had hired Gold Coast-based firm Pivotal Homes to build their property and planned to spend $363,500 on its construction.

The couple had bought land in Ipswich in Queensland last year for their growing family of four.

Pivotal Homes (pictured, their offices in Surfers Paradise), have announced the firm has collapsed due to rising construction and labour costs

But on Thursday, the construction company revealed it had collapsed - adding to a list of building firms across Australia that have hit the wall due to supply issues and rising costs.

Pivotal Homes managing director Michael Irwin pointed to labour and construction costs as the reason for the company going into liquidation.

The firm now has 200 new-home-build projects in jeopardy.

Ms Wu said in hindsight there had been signs things were not going well with the progress of her dream home.

She said the build had been subject to constant delays, with the couple receiving a request from the company to pour in more funds for the new home.

The mum of two was asked to cough up an extra $34,000, but settled on $24,000 on Wednesday, a day before the dreaded announcement.

Ms Wu was shocked by the sudden news, after just negotiating the new price for her home construction one day beforehand.

Ms Wu said she regrets building her own home, and wishes she had bought something already built. She is yet to be contacted by Pivotal Homes.

'I don't know what to do now,' she told news.com.au.

'I don't know what's going to happen, I really hope we can get the money back.'

Pivotal Homes, which said it 'builds quality turnkey homes that stand the test of time' were contacted by Daily Mail Australia for comment.

The news came amid dire concerns the building industry is in danger of collapse due to rising interest rates, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine - with costs going through the roof.

Insolvency expert Thyge Trafford-Jones told news.com.au that industry players are becoming financially distressed as Covid financial support ebbs.

Low interest rates and the economic interventions during the pandemic had been helping the building industry stay above water.

Ashley Wu, who with her husband, bought a block of land last year, said she 'really hopes' to get her $18,000 deposit back

Mr Trafford-Jones said the bigger companies have not been immune to the alarming trend across the country.

Some of the players under the pump this year have been Metricon, Probuild, Gold Coast based-company Condev and Home Innovation builders.

Construction behemoth Metricon was reported to be on the verge of collapse amid rising costs and interest rate hikes.

Just this month it held crisis talks amid cashflow pressures in the building industry as it reeled from the 'sudden and unexpected' death of its founder Mario Biasin.

Building giant Probuild, one of Australia's largest, collapsed last February along with several other contenders after a South African parent company pulled all its financial support.

Probuild was responsible for a $1billion accommodation and entertainment project - The Ribbon - at a Darling Harbour site redevelopment.

Comments / 15

Me Too
3d ago

18,000 is a lot to save for 85 % of Americans we struggle to save 5,000. Hope they get their back.

IN THIS ARTICLE
