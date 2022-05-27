ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago thug pulls gun on TV reporter during live broadcast

By explain Chicago
iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf gun control laws are so great then how do you explain Chicago?. A man pointed a gun at a Chicago television reporter and her crew Wednesday as she delivered a live report on gun violence, in a shocking incident that has...

wjbo.iheart.com

CBS Chicago

Four people arrested, projectiles thrown at officers at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police arrested four people at North Avenue Beach late Memorial Day, and a group threw projectiles at officers afterward. A police source told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov officers arrested four people after a disturbance at the beach. All four had guns, the source said.Police then tried to disperse a crowd that had amassed amid the arrests. The crowd began throwing objects such as bottles at officers – and someone even threw a pineapple, the source said.Officers called for a mass arrest response at the scene around 6:45 p.m.Police did not close the beach, but no one new was allowed to enter. Back on May 11, police arrested one person when hundreds spilled over into the Gold Coast and Old Town communities from North Avenue Beach. Some people were seen climbing on cars and Chicago Transit Authority buses in that incident.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man is charged with setting Chicago’s beloved “Walking Man” on fire

A Melrose Park man was charged Sunday with setting a well-known homeless man on fire in River North. Joseph Guardia, 27, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and arson causing bodily harm. He is due in bond court on Monday afternoon. Exactly what prosecutors believe happened and what Guardia’s motive may have been might be revealed during the hearing.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 people shot in alley on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were shot in an alley on Chicago's Near North side. Police said a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were standing in an alley, in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue just before 2:15 a.m., when shots were fired.  Police said the victims were shot from a distance. Both were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
vnexplorer.net

‘Momma stop!’ screamed girl, 8, after Chicago mom told her it was ‘their time to go’ and began suffocating her in Uptown, prosecutors say

Believing her 8-year-old daughter didn’t love her anymore, a Chicago woman axphyxiated her after they said prayers before bed in the Uptown neighborhood earlier in the week, prosecutors said Friday during the woman’s bond hearing. Andreal R. Hagler, 38, was charged with first-degree murder and was denied bail...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three men shot, one killed, during memorial service in Burnside

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were shot and wounded in the South Side's Burnside community Monday night, and one of them later died. At 7:43 p.m. Monday, three men were on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of East 93rd Street in Burnside when they were all shot. CBS 2 has learned the shooting took place during a memorial for another shooting victim.   One man, 25, was struck multiple times in the chest, and another, 26, was also struck in the chest. Both were taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in critical condition. The 25-year-old man later died.The third man, 27, was struck in the body and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition. No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives are investigating. "On a day that has been super violent, many homicides, many shootings, the shootings continue," Pastor Donavan Price said. "here on 93rd and Kenwood, where they were going to have a memorial for somebody who had been killed and it turned into a shooting."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Memorial Day beachgoers in Chicago upset when booze is confiscated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People also packed the city's beaches on this Memorial Day.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports beachgoers faced a lot of security when they got there as Chicago police confiscated several booze bottles as they were checking peoples' bags heading into North Avenue Beach.They're working to avoid a repeat of some of those chaotic gatherings that made headlines earlier this month. Two weeks ago, hundreds of kids spilled out of North Avenue Beach and started blocking traffic and even jumping off cars.In light of that, many people here today welcomed the heightened security. But not everyone was happy about...
cwbchicago.com

At least 6 people robbed on North Side, mostly in Wrigleyville and Lakeview; crimes linked to similar wave in Rogers Park

Armed robbers held up at least six people on the North Side late Sunday night and early today, police said. Investigators have linked some of the latest robberies to a similar hold-up spree that occurred in Rogers Park early Sunday morning. We reported yesterday that a source believed the Rogers Park robberies were committed by the remnants of an armed robbery crew that committed dozens of robberies earlier this month and shot a man.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
NBC Chicago

‘He's Fantastic:' Culinary Student's Condition Improving Weeks After Brutal Attack

A 24-year-old Chicago culinary student is making steady progress in his recovery weeks following a heinous attack in Lincoln Park that left him on life support. Dakotah Earley was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds after being held up at gunpoint just after 3 a.m. on May 6 in the 1300 block of West Webster, Chicago police previously said. Earley was walking when he has shot at close range by an attacker, who stole his phone, according to authorities.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

River North shootings leave 2 women, 1 man injured

Two shootings in River North on Sunday night and early Monday left two women and one man injured, according to Chicago police. CPD has announced no arrests. The first incident occurred on the 500 block of West Erie near Montgomery Ward Park. Police said a 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend were sitting in a parked minivan when three or four men walked up to them around 10 p.m. Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
fangirlish.com

One Chicago Ships Check – In: May 25

There’s a lot we love about One Chicago shows beyond ships but, let’s face it, we can’t live without ships! And couples are important to the emotional development of the characters in Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med, so we’re going to analyze the progress of our beloved ships each week in a roundtable.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Funeral held for Seandell Holliday, 16, killed in chaotic gathering at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mourners on Chicago's South Side wiped away tears Saturday at the funeral for the 16-year-old shot and killed in Millennium Park as city leaders search for ways to prevent more senseless gun violence. As people shuffled into the services, they said they went to remember a young man with big dreams whose life ended too soon. But they also went to share a message becuase they do not want to attend another teenager's funeral. Seandell Holliday's friends and family celebrated his life with not just memories but also melodies. It is fitting as Holliday was a drummer who hoped to...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman shot while riding bike on lakefront, police say

A 19-year-old woman was shot while bicycling along the lakefront downtown on Monday evening, police said. She is in fair condition with a gunshot wound to her leg. A 19-year-old woman was shot while riding her bike near the lake downtown on Monday evening, police said. She is the 13th person shot in the Loop community area during the month of May.
CHICAGO, IL

