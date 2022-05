Click here to read the full article. John DiMaggio and Hulu jointly announced March 1 that original Bender voice actor would return for the show’s upcoming revival. DiMaggio’s involvement was in question after he originally refused to join the revival because he felt the cast was not being paid enough. If you assumed DiMaggio’s return meant he was able to get his desired pay raise, then you’d be wrong. “People are like, ‘I’m so glad you got more money! I didn’t get more money,” DiMaggio recently revealed at Phoenix Fan Fusion (via /Film). “But what I did get was a lot...

MOVIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO