New York City, NY

NYC Subway Shooting: Two Residents End the Nightmare

By Kathryn
 4 days ago

Local

The immigration stories of NYC residents Franciso & Zack who helped police arrest the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect

NYC residents Francisco Puebla and Sakaria “Zack” Radwan Tahhan were installing security cameras when they pointed the Frank James, who was being hunted for allegedly shooting a Sunset Park subway station, out to officers in the East Village.

By chance, they happened to be at the right place at the right time and assisted in bringing a 30-hour sweeping search to an end.

Puebla and Tahhan escaped poverty and war in Mexico and Syria, and settled in the United States when they were teenagers. Puebla is now 46 years old, and Tahhan is 21.

Documented’s Giulia McDonnell Nieto Del Rio went to East Village to speak to both of them, and they tell unique stories of going from grass to grace as they strove for better economic opportunities and safety in the U.S.

Tahhan was born in the U.S.—and the only one of his five siblings who has U.S. citizenship. His parents took him to Syria when he was a baby, then when the Syrian civil war began, they embarked on a journey by foot to Turkey, where Tahhan lived till he was about 18. Now, he lives in New Jersey. His first job was assisting in moving heavy furniture, now he installs security cameras and hopes to, one day, bring his family, who he sends money to on a monthly basis, to the U.S.

“America is great…I like it here, more safety,” Tahhan said. “Over there [in Syria], it was not life.” His family was elated to hear he helped the police arrest the suspect.

Puebla came to the U.S. when he was just about 14 years old. Now, in his forties, he was two kids —ages 8 and 12— who were born here. His eight-year-old son embraced him saying “my hero”, when he learnt Puebla had helped police to capture the shooter suspect. Puebla was shocked to hear about the shooting in Sunset Park, his old neighborhood, on Tuesday. Many of his fellow Hispanics reside in the area too, and the occurrence hit close to home.

Read the full report exclusively on Documented .

Summer Youth Employment Program Excludes Undocumented Teens: Despite expanding this year to offer the most employment opportunities in the program’s history, it continues to exclude undocumented youth. — City Limits

American Journalism Project spotlights how Documented is expanding coverage to two new audiences: Audience Editor Nicolás Ríos explains Documented’s approach to community reporting. — AJP (Pg. 9)

Around the U.S.

Excessive force, racial discrimination alleged at ICE jail: Three immigrant rights organizations filed a complaint alleging that two guards violated the civil rights of Black detainees. — The Colorado Sun

Analysis shows how longtime TPS holders contribute to U.S. economy: A report finds labor force participation rates of long-term TPS holders are considerably higher than that of the U.S. labor force overall. — FWD.us

ICE’s Latin America historian occupies a powerful role: Ann Schneider investigates perpetrators of human rights abuses who entered the U.S. to escape justice. — Washington Post

CBP uses encrypted messaging services that auto-deletes messages: Watchdog organization CREW filed a lawsuit after CBP failed to respond to a records request into Amazon-owned Wickr app. — Daily Kos

Minnesota calendar lists where Muslims can worship and celebrate Ramadan: Sahan Journal created a directory of iftars, fundraisers, prayers, interfaith events, and more in Minnesota. — Sahan Journal

Washington D.C.

18 states join Republican-led lawsuit to block Title 42 termination: A lawsuit Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri filed earlier this month now has new allies including Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

First buses transporting migrants from Texas arrive in D.C. Two buses of migrants that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent to Washington, D.C. have arrived; critics called it a political stunt. — CNN

