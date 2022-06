The U.S. rig count dropped by one rig week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on May 27. Although the U.S. added a land rig week on week, it also dropped two offshore rigs during the same time period, resulting in an overall weekly loss of one rig, the count outlined. The total U.S. rig count now stands at 727 rigs, comprising 710 land rigs, 16 offshore rigs and one inland water rig, Baker Hughes’ latest count shows. Of the total rig figure of 727, 574 of these are classified as oil rigs, 151 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO