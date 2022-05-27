ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs C Jensen: “I Play A Little Bit Like A Psycho”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the offseason and Bucs news can be a bit slow this time of year. But we’ve unearthed this gem from Ryan Jensen taking part in the OL Mastermind class a couple of years ago. The tweet about Jensen from Duke Manyweather comes from 2019, but it’s still relevant today and...

Yardbarker

Ravens Wide Receiver Reveals that He Believed the Packers Would Draft Him in Round One

If there was one phrase that could be the anthem of the Green Bay Packers and the NFL Draft, it is this: “The Green Bay Packers haven’t taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002.” We all know that. It would be a safe bet that people who have not even heard of football know that, at least. It is spread around social media often enough every March. One wide receiver, though, Baltimore Ravens second-year player Rashad Bateman, believed that he was going to the Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ latest signing puts Ndamukong Suh return to bed

Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 while helping them to build one of the better defenses in the league. However, Suh’s 2022 return is unlikely after the latest move made by the Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has agreed to sign former Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cowherd Makes Ridiculous Prediction for Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers fans are no stranger to horrible takes from Colin Cowherd. The controversial sports commentator, or analyst, or whatever you want to call him, has always had it out for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. As a result, he has said numerous things that go against common sense when it comes to Green Bay. Earlier this month, he had a take that might rank up there with the worst of them.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Falcons, Marcus Mariota, Panthers, Saints, Jameis Winston

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said that he’s not asking QB Marcus Mariota to do anything other than to play within himself. “He’s his own guy. That’s what you like about certain players, but he’s authentic,” Smith said, via PFT. “He is who he is. He doesn’t try to be anybody. We’re not asking him to come in here and be Matt Ryan or to be Peyton Manning. Be Marcus Mariota. That’s what we want. He’s also – I think everybody when you get another shot at something, there’s lessons learned and they’re hard lessons but if you take them the right way, you’re more appreciative of the opportunity. It’s been fun being around him again, not just as a player but as a person. He’s one of those people you enjoy being around and he’s doing a good job right now with what we’re asking him to.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Cade Otton primed to be latest Huskies draft steal for Buccaneers

The University of Washington has been kind to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as of late, and one tight end may continue that trend for the Buccaneers and Huskies. The Bucs, like most it not all teams in the NFL, have shown that they have a bit of a pattern when it comes to which colleges and universities they draft their players from. In recent years, Jason Licht and the company have shown a tendency to draft players from schools in Florida. This makes sense, considering the Buccaneers play their home games in, you guessed it, Tampa Bay, Florida. The University of Washington has also produced two of the last four Bucs’ first-round draft picks in the form of Vita Vea and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Vea, who was seen as a first-round talent but not heavily coveted during the 2018 NFL Draft, is already among the NFL’s elite. Tryon-Shoyinka meanwhile, was the last pick of the first round in 2021 when the Buccaneers were essentially drafting for depth, and finds himself having a golden opportunity to break out and emerge as a star of the defense as the penciled-in starter.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Jets free agent safety Jordan Whitehead draws glowing review from PFF

One of the New York Jets’ best signings in free agency was strong safety Jordan Whitehead. The Jets had to sign an experienced veteran at the safety position. Whitehead is a young player at 25-years-old. He has played four NFL seasons. Whitehead has started at least 11 games each year of his career and played in 59 total games. Whitehead is also a recent Super Bowl champion.
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will look to continue their dominance of the NFC North next season. The Packers have won the division three years in a row with 13 wins in each of those seasons. The regular season has not been the problem for Green Bay, but the postseason has been over these three seasons.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Baylor, Gonzaga to play nonconference basketball game on Dec. 2

The Baylor Bears defeated the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86–70 to win the 2021 men's college basketball title. Those two sides will meet for a rematch later this year. According to Jeff Borzello of ESPN, Baylor and Gonzaga will face off on Dec. 2 in a nonconference game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The schools last played a regular-season contest in 2012 but had a 2020 nonconference game scrapped because of issues related to COVID-19.
NBC Sports

Dede Westbrook working out for Vikings

Wide receiver Dede Westbrook appeared in 15 games for the Vikings last season and he may be back with Minnesota soon. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Westbrook is working out for the team on Tuesday. Rapoport adds that other teams have shown interest in the wideout and he’s likely to sign with someone in the next few days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

