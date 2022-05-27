Bucs C Jensen: “I Play A Little Bit Like A Psycho”

The University of Washington has been kind to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as of late, and one tight end may continue that trend for the Buccaneers and Huskies. The Bucs, like most it not all teams in the NFL, have shown that they have a bit of a pattern when it comes to which colleges and universities they draft their players from. In recent years, Jason Licht and the company have shown a tendency to draft players from schools in Florida. This makes sense, considering the Buccaneers play their home games in, you guessed it, Tampa Bay, Florida. The University of Washington has also produced two of the last four Bucs’ first-round draft picks in the form of Vita Vea and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Vea, who was seen as a first-round talent but not heavily coveted during the 2018 NFL Draft, is already among the NFL’s elite. Tryon-Shoyinka meanwhile, was the last pick of the first round in 2021 when the Buccaneers were essentially drafting for depth, and finds himself having a golden opportunity to break out and emerge as a star of the defense as the penciled-in starter.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO