Lady Titan Junior, Montana Ohmart placed second in the 800 Meter Run and was fourth in the 1600 Meter Run at the Kansas All-Class State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, in Wichita. She is being recognized as Titan of the Week for her two, top four, medals in Class 3A competition. Montana placed third in the 1600 meter run in 2020 at the Kansas Class 3A State Meet and currently holds the Columbus…

19 HOURS AGO