Martaeus French has a passion for technology and he knows how to network. The recent management information systems graduate spent his entire collegiate career networking with employers through Handshake, an online recruiting platform, and submitting job applications in hopes of landing a job before graduation. His efforts paid off when, during his senior year at LU, he landed a job with Big Four accounting firm Deloitte as a data analyst.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO