Memorial Day Activities in Pearland (May 27-May 30, 2022)

Hi there, I’m Maverick! I enjoy long walks under big shady trees and exploring new places in and around Houston. I’ve been known to run a lap or two around Memorial Park or down the Buffalo Bayou, and love frequenting dog-friendly shops and restaurants – I’m always looking for new places to stop in. I have a soft spot for Starbucks, since they give me Pup Cups. It’s a good day in the neighborhood when I have the chance to greet my neighbors and canine companions. I really love meeting kiddos, who are usually up to play a little ball with me. When I’m not visiting neighbors, I visit nursing homes and rehab centers. Whether I’m offering a lick or a shoulder to lean on, I try to be a gentle giant and do what I can to brighten peoples’ days. I’d love to meet you out and about the neighborhood (or dog park) one day! Got a cute critter? Email a picture of your pet with approximately 150 words to [email protected] or mail it to The Buzz Magazines, 5001 Bissonnet, Suite 100, Bellaire, Texas 77401.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO