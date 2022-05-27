ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Memorial Day Activities in Pearland (May 27-May 30, 2022)

pearland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day Activities in Pearland (May 27-May 30, 2022) Happy Friday-before-a-long-weekend! Check out what Pearland has on the schedule and start making those holiday plans. (Spoiler alert: Great music, eats, and family-friendly events ahead!) Spend your long weekend and the unofficial start of summer in Pearland with friends and...

www.pearland.com

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LOST NEAR CONROE VETERANS PARK

Please spread the word! Tut was LOST on May 28, 2022, in Conroe, TX 77301 near Behind the veterans park in Conroe. Message from Owner: We had this tortoise for 8yrs and haven’t had it ed. We had it in our backyard and we’re moving so it got out while we were busy.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

PJ's Eatery now open on FM 1960

A new dining experience has come to 12914 FM 1960, Ste. E, Houston. PJ’s Eatery opened March 28 serving burgers, wings and other American-style classics as well as desserts. PJ’s also has options that are gluten-free and keto-friendly and will be on delivery apps soon, officials said. 281-653-9540.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 11 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: May 30 to June 5, 2022

Look no more for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, May 30 to Sunday, June 5, 2022. Start the week with Memorial Day festivities, but bee sure to get outside and enjoy an educational afternoon about the little honeymakers, hit the trails for a family hike, discover everything about the banana, wrap up the spring season at Houston Polo Club, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Way to go Troop 27131!!

The City of Pearland wants to take this opportunity to take the amazing girl scouts of Troop 27131 for their amazing work on their Bronze Award Project. They developed a brochure for new pet owners on awareness of foods for dogs and cats, baked homemade treats for all the animals in the shelter, and even completed a food drive to ensure they are well fed. Partnering with Supervisor Huynh these amazing girls were able to broaden their understanding of how important the nutritional needs and possible food dangers of the animals both in the shelter and the home life. They spent countless hours researching, participating, and being a part of the Pearland Animal Service volunteer program to help the animals in our care. Their brochure is now in their lobby and available for new and old pet owner’s alike to serve as a dedication to keeping their furry friends happy and healthy!
PEARLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Pearland, TX
Pearland, TX
Government
realtynewsreport.com

Hillwood Buys 540 Acres for New Residential Community

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Residential developer Hillwood Communities, a Perot Company, acquired 540 acres in League City for a master planned community with 1,250 single-family homes. The new community, which has not been named, will be Hillwood’s third Houston-area master-planned community. Located of the southeast...
Click2Houston.com

Grand Parkway toll fees: How much will your ride cost?

HOUSTON – Everyone enjoyed the free ride on the new stretch of tollway of the Grand Parkway when it opened in May, but now, that free ride has come to an end. The new 53-mile stretch will take you from the Eastex near New Caney to I-10 in Mont Belvieu and from Beach City to 146 in Baytown.
BAYTOWN, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Maverick, age 2.5

Hi there, I’m Maverick! I enjoy long walks under big shady trees and exploring new places in and around Houston. I’ve been known to run a lap or two around Memorial Park or down the Buffalo Bayou, and love frequenting dog-friendly shops and restaurants – I’m always looking for new places to stop in. I have a soft spot for Starbucks, since they give me Pup Cups. It’s a good day in the neighborhood when I have the chance to greet my neighbors and canine companions. I really love meeting kiddos, who are usually up to play a little ball with me. When I’m not visiting neighbors, I visit nursing homes and rehab centers. Whether I’m offering a lick or a shoulder to lean on, I try to be a gentle giant and do what I can to brighten peoples’ days. I’d love to meet you out and about the neighborhood (or dog park) one day! Got a cute critter? Email a picture of your pet with approximately 150 words to [email protected] or mail it to The Buzz Magazines, 5001 Bissonnet, Suite 100, Bellaire, Texas 77401.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston palace graces market at $60 million as priciest listing in Texas

A Houston-area estate fit for a queen or a billionaire is being marketed for $60 million, making it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Texas. The main house of the chateau-inspired Lodge in Hunters Creek, adjacent to the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country Club, encompasses a whopping 22,000 square feet. The nine-acre estate is in Houston’s wealthiest ZIP code.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Alcohol#Parks And Recreation#Bakfish Brewing Co#Bakfish Brewing Company#Miche#The Bakfish Patio
KHOU

High-fashion frames catching the eye of thieves

HOUSTON — A Houston-area optometrist says criminals are targeting her business and others like it, going after high-end glasses. It's a crime we've covered recently, and she says you could be contributing to the problem. High-fashion frames are must-haves for trendsetters, but they're also catching the eye of thieves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Seafood
fox26houston.com

International Festival USA in downtown Houston calls for multicultural unity

HOUSTON - Amid a heavy-hearted news week, an international festival held in downtown Houston looked to build communities and promote unity. The 2022 International Festival USA, otherwise known as "The Nation’s Official Celebration of Multiculturalism and Diversity", was held Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Discovery Green.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

NRA wraps up 2022 convention in Houston with National Prayer Breakfast

HOUSTON - Sunday marked the close of the National Rifle Association’s Convention in Houston. The conference was met with thousands of protestors during the Memorial Day weekend after a gunman killed 21 people with an assault rifle inside a Uvalde, Texas elementary school. For the third and final day...
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Keith Sweat in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Keith Sweat is a singer, songwriter, and founder of the New Jack Swing movement. He has released 13 albums in his career, including 2018's Playing for Keeps. He'll come to Sugar Land with special guests Dru Hill, Silk, and 112.
SUGAR LAND, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Splashway Waterpark & Campground

SHERIDAN, Texas — KHOU 11 News viewer Kristen answered our call for hidden gems in the greater Houston area, suggesting we drive about 90 minutes west of Houston to Sheridan, Texas, to check out Splashway Waterpark & Campground. "I love Splashway. My family’s been coming here for more than...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Clutch City Cluckers moves into Katy

Asia joined Community Impact Newspaper in February 2022. She studied journalism at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Before relocating to Houston Texas, Asia was a freelance reporter for the Seattle Medium, one of the city's eldest and longstanding African American newspapers. She covers dining, transportation, government, business, development, education and more for Katy, Texas and South Houston. When she's not writing, she's likely trying a new restaurant or tv show.
KATY, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston named top moving destination in U.S.

Relocations in the U.S. surged in 2021 as Americans began searching for cities that accommodated their new pandemic-era lifestyles. An estimated 14-23 million people moved last year, and according to a recent survey by truck rental company Penske, most of them headed towards the Lone Star State. Texas dominated the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy