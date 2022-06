ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County mobile home was destroyed in a fire on Saturday. It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the 5400 block of Deerwood Road. "Upon arrival, smoke was showing from the front door of the mobile home unit," Escambia County Fire Rescue says. "Further inspection of the home revealed a fire inside the unit."

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO