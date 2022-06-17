ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes and how to redeem them

By Lauren Aitken
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Looking for some Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes? Tiny Tina's Wonderlands well underway and there are all-new Shift codes to redeem. There's a big ol' chest in Brighthoof, home of Queen Butt Stallion, and you'll need a Skeleton Key to open it, which you'll get from a Shift code. There's no telling what loot is stashed away in the chest but rest assured, it'll be some powerful stuff. With that in mind, let's take a look at the latest Shift codes and how to redeem them.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes

As of June 17, 2022, there's one active Shift code for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands:

  • J3RT3-9W6W9-WCJ5C-333J3-5CJRF - One Skeleton Key (expires June 23, 2022)

New Shift codes typically appear weekly, or even more frequently on some occasions, so check back here for new codes, or keep an eye on the @dgSHiFTCodesTTW Twitter bot that retweets Wonderlands Shift codes as they're available. Here's how to redeem them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcV8C_0fsW9atI00

(Image credit: Gearbox)

How to redeem Shift codes

There are two ways to redeem Shift codes: in-game via the Shift menu, or through the Shift website. To redeem in-game, open up the Social menu either from the start while playing and tab over to Shift. Input the code and hit redeem and voila, you've got a Skeleton key. You can collect it from the Mail tab in the same menu.

Alternatively, you can go to the Shift website and input it there. After that, head to the Mail tab in the Social menu to retrieve it. Once you've got the key, head to Brighthoof to unlock the chest and claim your reward.

Expired Shift codes

  • 3J6BT-6CFWH-W5T5W-BJJTB-RKZ3W - One Skeleton Key
  • 3BRTJ-5K659-K5355-BTB3T-633F3 - One Skeleton Key
  • TBRJJ-TW659-W5B5C-T3B3J-3BTBK - One Skeleton Key
  • W9CJT-5XJTB-RRKRS-FTJ3T-BTRKK - Three Skeleton Keys
  • T3R33-9BRWH-KKBKW-B3TTB-36TBF - One Skeleton Key
  • JJRJB-CS3WZ-WWTW5-33BJT-JZ9RJ - One Skeleton Key
  • B3F3J-3S3KZ-CWBWC-BTT3T-SHF5F - One Skeleton Key
  • BTX3T-6RTWZ-K5BW5-3BBB3-3TFCZ - One Skeleton Key
  • JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH - One Skeleton Key
  • BTFTB-RSJKZ-WWB5C-T3JJT-BS36S - One Skeleton Key
  • TB6BT-SWJCS-WKTK5-3B3B3-5BJW9 - One Skeleton Key
  • B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J - One Skeleton Key

Once there are more codes available, the expired ones will appear here so you don't waste your time and efforts trying to redeem them. Don't say I'm not good to you! If you're just getting started with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, check out our guide on which is the best starting class.

