The Baylor Bears defeated the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86–70 to win the 2021 men's college basketball title. Those two sides will meet for a rematch later this year. According to Jeff Borzello of ESPN, Baylor and Gonzaga will face off on Dec. 2 in a nonconference game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The schools last played a regular-season contest in 2012 but had a 2020 nonconference game scrapped because of issues related to COVID-19.

20 MINUTES AGO