Louisville, KY

UofL alum brings physical education back to local elementary school

By Natalie Hewlett
uoflnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbbas Sattar-Shamsabadi, a two-time graduate of the University of Louisville, is building a health and physical education program from the ground up after Atkinson Elementary School’s gymnasium sat dark for 15 years. A unique partnership with UofL’s College of Education and Human Development and a gift from the...

www.uoflnews.com

WLKY.com

Louisville coffee shop collecting bras for African women

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local coffee house is collecting an unusual item for a good cause, women's bras. Ntaba Coffee Haus is an African-based coffee house started by South African natives Robin and Stella Mountain. The couple also owns Ntaba African Safaris, which gives them the ability to travel home as much as possible. On their trips back to Africa, the two were informed of an issue and wanted to use their resources to help.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Robertson to be enshrined at Patriots Peace Memorial

Lance Cpl. Kenneth Robertson of the U.S. Marine Corps knew at a young age he wanted to be a police officer. Now, almost a year after his death, the Radcliff native is one of two individuals that will be enshrined at noon Memorial Day at the Patriots Peace Memorial in Louisville.
RADCLIFF, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Education#Elementary School#Cdc#Education Program#Mental Health#Uofl#Health And Human
foxlexington.com

The history of Lexington Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington is the heart of Fayette County and home to around 320,601 Kentuckians, according to the United States Census Bureau. Kentucky’s second-largest city surpassed the population of Cincinnati, Ohio in 2010 and secured its current place as the 60th largest in the United States.
LEXINGTON, KY
